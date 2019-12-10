Specialty tower contractor completes California turnarounds

Sulzer Chemtech's Tower Field Service is the only specialty tower installation contractor compliant with California's Senate Bill 54 (SB54), codified at California Health & Safety Code section 25536.7. The bill became effective Jan. 1, 2014, and requires oil refiners in California to utilize union workers for all skilled craft labor and to pay contractors "prevailing wages" for such work. Complying with SB54 requires a large amount of pre-planning and preparation in order to successfully staff and execute turnaround work ensuring compliance.

Sulzer Tower Field Service has completed multiple large tower installation services and maintenance turnarounds in California this past year, remaining in compliance with SB54. Unlike many other contractors, Sulzer Tower Field Service performs blind-to- blind mechanical and welding services for towers and vessels, complementing its capability to engineer, design and manufacture distillation equipment. This unique ability provides for more seamless equipment supply and installations.

Advantages of choosing Sulzer Tower Field Service include having a single point of contact for equipment and installation services. This benefits the owner company by minimizing downtime as it allows Sulzer Tower Field Service to coordinate the delivery, supply and installation of the tower internals equipment. This single point of contact is crucial during revamp installations to streamline communications while managing engineering and field fit-up issues at the same time.

A recent summer turnaround saw Sulzer Tower Field Service complete cleaning and inspection of 15 vessels and tower columns. With a staff of approximately 70 people, Sulzer Tower Field Service performed the work with no safety accidents or incidents. The four-week turnaround was completed on time and within the initial budget -- despite four days of unforeseen delays due to excessive cleaning of the vessels and towers.

During a recent fall turnaround, Sulzer Tower Field Service performed the removal and installation of trays and internals in multiple units of a refinery in California. This work was executed with a manpower in excess of 120 employees over a period of six weeks. After the customer's initial inspection, it decided to replace the tower internals. Because of the integrated equipment and service approach, Sulzer Tower Field Service was able to have the internals manufactured and installed without schedule delay despite this change during the execution of work. Sulzer Tower Field Service continued to build on its outstanding safety record and performed this work with zero accidents or incidents.

