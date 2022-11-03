Specialty tools play key role in transmission pipeline jobs

With more than 3,526 miles of transmission pipelines running throughout Southern California, SoCalGas is the U.S.'s largest natural gas distribution utility.

Maintaining this massive amount of pipeline is no small task, but one of the premier pipeline contractors in California, Henkels & McCoy, has taken on a large share of this responsibility.

"We work with SoCalGas to safeguard the integrity of their pipeline system and ensure all the pipes used in their transmission lines are kept up to the national standard," said John Munro, welder and general foreman at Henkels & McCoy.

"We perform inline inspections on their transmission lines, running pipeline inspection gauges and smart tools through the lines," he continued. "If we find any bad sections on the line, we go out and dig them up, then replace or add new sections to the pipeline."

Working on these transmission lines is a specialized business, with challenges posed by both the type of work required and the often remote environments. To most efficiently get the job done, the right tools are essential.

"Without question, RAD Torque Systems tools are our preferred tools of choice," explained Munro. "We use a variety of RAD torque wrenches in our work every single day.

"Many of the systems used by SoCal Gas, and really across the nation, are bolt up systems. We're constantly unbolting and fabricating new pipelines and building new systems to bolt together," he continued. "The RAD Torque wrenches work great for this kind of work."

"As a great example, one time I was called to repair a leak on a transmission line out in the middle of the desert. There was a leak in the ground, so we dug it up. It happened to be existing flanges that were bolted together that had come loose over time. Luckily, I had a RAD tool in my truck," Munro explained. "So, I pulled it out, set it to the torque value that Southern California requires for that size of pipe - it was a 30-inch pipe, so we torqued it down to 3300 pounds like it asked - and it stopped the leak. We fixed the problem, and we were able to backfill the excavation and walk away."

Having the RAD tool that day really made the difference for Munro. "A regular impact tool wouldn't have done the job," he said. "What saved the day was that I had a RAD gun in my truck. I was able to set it to the torque pattern I needed, and it fixed the issue. That's the biggest thing - just knowing that the torque values are accurate. That's the confidence of using a RAD tool."

Charlie Carmichael, manager at Alltorc, the master distributor of RAD Torque Systems tools to Henkels & McCoy, further explained how RAD answers the specific needs of the pipeline industry.

"Oil and gas crews can't afford downtime because every moment is critical - they need to get transmission lines back up and going," said Carmichael. "The crews need tools that will speed up the process, so they choose a battery RAD torque tool over a hydraulic tool at every opportunity they get. No generators to tow, just a couple of batteries.

"Thanks to RAD, we're using fewer resources in the field, our people are being utilized more efficiently and we can get a lot more done in a shorter amount of time," Carmichael said. "Most importantly, RAD tools offer safety advantages," he explained. "The RAD gun is a one-person tool. There is no chance of miscommunication - the user controlling the gun is the same one applying the torque. This significantly reduces potential hazards."

Specialty tools play key role in transmission pipeline jobs Battery series B-Rad 1500 Select

In addition, RAD Torque Systems is the only tool manufacturer to carry a tool with a Class 1, Division 2 certification.

Carmichael proudly stands behind the RAD tools. "This certification is essential in the oil and gas industry," he added.

"I highly recommend and encourage anyone to test the RAD battery range of products. I believe they are the best and most durable in the industry. The only tools I use for torquing are RAD Torque wrenches," added Munro. "In fact, I'm getting a new shipment tomorrow!"

