Specialty contracting company offers alternative solutions

Performance Contracting Inc. (PCI) has been providing innovative solutions for over 60 years. Its roots date back to the 1950s, when PCI was a division of Owens Corning. Today, PCI has earned a reputation for providing value, exceeding customer expectations and raising the bar on performance. It offers a wide range of services and products while continuing to diversify and grow.

PCI is not your typical soft-craft contractor. What differentiates PCI from the competition? Two things: employee ownership and innovation.

Employee ownership

Entrepreneurial spirit, one of PCI's core values, drives its business diversity and success. PCI's leadership team empowers each of its 50-plus branches to offer innovative, creative and tailored solutions. This entrepreneurial spirit is what motivates its employee-owners to understand and cater to their customers' specific needs, warranting significant growth. Today, PCI specializes in several core businesses, including insulation, scaffolding, painting and coatings, industrial cleaning services and more.

PCI was built by fostering a progressive culture that empowers its talented team to achieve success. As an employee-owned company, every individual is engaged and shares in the success and wealth of the organization. Its employee stock ownership program (ESOP) provides continued growth, as tenure and career longevity build. This encourages retention and empowers employees to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities.

Innovation

Business is changing, growing and evolving at an unprecedented pace, and the construction industry is no exception. To thrive in this ever-changing environment, contractors must be proactive and forward-thinking, with the foresight to see what's over the horizon. At PCI, innovation isn't a buzzword or tagline; it's a commitment, a promise it makes to its customers every day.

Innovation has always been a cornerstone of PCI's success. By challenging the status quo and anticipating shifts in the market, PCI has made great strides in the areas of safety, employee recruiting and retention, field production, project controls and more. So how does a company build a culture where innovation thrives? By empowering its people! PCI promotes forward-thinking by cultivating an environment that anticipates future needs -- both internal and external -- coupled with the humility to partner and share ideas. Employees are encouraged to experiment strategically so these innovative ideas can be tested and ultimately actionable.

One of PCI's most recent innovation breakthroughs is the company's forward- thinking approach to digital information management. Traditionally, the construction industry has used an outdated, siloed strategy for digital information management -- having different systems for payroll, production, project controls, etc. This approach is highly susceptible to errors and fails to utilize related information that could enhance other data collection methods. In contrast, PCI has developed a digital continuity standard that streamlines, integrates and automates these processes. In support of this effort, PCI has moved its field workforce to a mobile electronic platform called Mobility that enables multiple sources to operate accountably, effectively and efficiently.

If you're looking for an alternative solution, consider PCI. It's an employee-owned, ESOP company with more than 1,100 salaried employees, 8,000 craftsmen and revenues exceeding $1.5 billion. PCI is ranked among the Top Specialty Contractors in the U.S. and is known for delivering on its promises. If you're tired of the status quo, PCI will raise the bar on what you expect of your specialty contractor.

For more information, visit www.performancecontracting.com or call (800) 255-6886.