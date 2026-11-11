Smart CUI maintenance strategies for high-temperature assets

Corrosion under insulation (CUI) remains one of the most persistent challenges facing refineries, petrochemical facilities and other industrial process plants.

Because it develops beneath insulation systems, corrosion often progresses unnoticed until significant damage has occurred, resulting in costly repairs, increased inspection requirements and potential operational disruptions.

Insulated equipment should be treated as an immersion environment. Moisture ingress is widely recognized as a common condition in insulated systems. Rain, condensation, washdowns and humidity eventually find their way beneath the system. Over time, wet-dry cycling and contaminant buildup at the steel surface create ideal conditions for corrosion.

The challenge becomes even greater on high-temperature assets. Elevated temperatures increase thermal cycling, place additional stress on protective coatings and make maintenance activities more difficult. As operators seek to improve reliability and reduce downtime, coating technologies are evolving to support more efficient maintenance strategies.

Understanding the limitations of traditional solutions

For decades, inorganic zinc coatings were widely used to protect insulated steel. While effective in many atmospheric environments, they can struggle in the moisture-rich conditions often found beneath insulation.

The industry subsequently moved toward phenolic epoxy coatings for elevated-temperature service. These systems offered improved heat resistance and became a common solution for assets operating up to approximately 400°F (204°C).

However, temperature resistance alone does not guarantee long-term performance. Repeated heating and cooling cycles can cause traditional phenolic epoxies to become brittle over time. As cracking develops, moisture can reach the substrate, compromising corrosion protection.

A different approach to high-temperature CUI protection

Recent advances in coating chemistry have focused on balancing temperature resistance with flexibility. Modified phenolic, polyamine-cured epoxy systems have been developed specifically for CUI environments where thermal cycling is unavoidable.

These coatings are designed to maintain film integrity across a broad operating range, including service temperatures approaching 480°F (249°C). Improved flexibility allows the coating to better accommodate expansion and contraction cycles, reducing the likelihood of cracking beneath insulation. Historically, operators often relied on multiple coating technologies to cover cryogenic, ambient and elevated-temperature service. Newer coating technologies are helping close that gap by offering protection across a broader operating window. For facilities that manage a wide range of operating conditions, a broader temperature range can also simplify coating specifications and inventory management.

Supporting efficient maintenance

One of the most practical advantages of newer high-temperature epoxy technologies is the ability to perform localized repairs on hot substrates. Certain systems can be applied to surfaces operating at temperatures approaching 300°F (150°C).

While large-scale coating work on active equipment is often limited by plant procedures, hot-application capability can create valuable opportunities for spot repairs. Maintenance teams may be able to address isolated coating damage before corrosion spreads, avoiding the need to wait for a major turnaround.

Looking beyond temperature ratings

When evaluating coatings for CUI service, asset owners should consider more than maximum temperature capability. Industry standards such as ISO 19277 provide useful benchmarks for assessing performance in simulated CUI environments. Products tested and qualified for ISO 19277 CUI 1, CUI 2 and CUI 3 classifications have demonstrated performance under increasingly demanding conditions.

What’s ahead

Effective CUI management starts with recognizing that moisture beneath insulation is to be expected. From that perspective, coating selection becomes more than a materials decision; it becomes a maintenance strategy. By choosing coatings designed to withstand thermal cycling, resist cracking and support efficient repair practices, operators can help improve reliability, reduce maintenance demands and extend the service life of critical insulated assets.

For more information, visit ppg.com.