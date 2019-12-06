Shell Side Jet™ receives applause at 2019 WJTA Conference & Expo

Visitors to the WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) Conference & Expo in New Orleans were the first to see a live demonstration of a multi-million-dollar innovation that guarantees to remove fouling from the outside heat transfer surface of shell and tube exchangers.

Developed by fouling removal specialists at Tube Tech International, with R&D funding from the Horizon 2020 program via the SME Instrument, Shell Side Jetâ¢ was created to meet the demands of the petrochemical market for a solution that can clean in between shell side tubes. Once launched, Shell Side Jet will be the only technology in the world able to tackle shell-side fouling with guaranteed results in thermal efficiency.

Tube Tech International R&D Manager Derek Sumsion said, "We are very excited to have publicly demonstrated our new Shell Side Jet solution in New Orleans. It was the first time that the industry was able to see the capabilities of the technology and the numerous benefits, including reduced CO2 emissions, a 95-percent clean as standard and a dramatic reduction in water waste.

"We have been developing the system for more than a year now, and after fine-tuning and perfecting every aspect, we are delighted to be in a position to show off the finished product. The technology will be available for mobilization March 2020, but this live demonstration at the WJTA Conference & Expo was a fantastic opportunity to get a first glimpse of the future of shell side fouling removal."

The WJTA Conference & Expo is the annual tradeshow and biennial technical conference of the WaterJet Technology Association. The conference serves a range of waterjetting, vacuum equipment, industrial cleaning, and related applications and technologies. The live demonstration took place Nov. 11-13 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, where Tube Tech International was also an exhibitor.

Founded in the U.K. in 1988, Tube Tech International is the global leader in research-led, high-tech fouling removal and inspection services, constantly investing in and developing tried and true step-change methods to solve heavy industries' most difficult cleaning challenges.

Tube Tech International's patented methods, including remotely operated robotic technology, achieve significant savings, reduce downtime and CO2 emissions, increase throughput and improve safety standards.

In 2019, Tube Tech International's robotic technology was granted government funding as part of Horizon 2020, the biggest European Union research and innovation program to date. Its patented Shell Side Jet solution will deliver the very first technology to effectively remove fouling from the outside heat transfer surface of shell and tube exchangers.

In 2018, Tube Tech Inc.'s U.S. base of operations was launched in Houston, and in 2019, a further base opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

For more information about the Shell Side Jet, visit www.tubetech.com/shell-side-jet.