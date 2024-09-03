Safe, cost-effective solutions for industrial work at heights

When faced with an urgent mechanical integrity issue at a facility, a cost-effective, safe and efficient solution is desired.

Expand hands-on inspection of piping support

The traditional solution — scaffolding — just doesn’t stack up. Scaffolding is expensive and can be dangerous to operate and intrusive to the access and egress of plant operations. It can also lead to delays in inspection and repair project cycles.

MHT Access Services, located in Houston, is recognized by operations and maintenance managers both onshore and offshore as a key provider of safe, cost-effective alternatives to scaffolding using rope access. MHT personnel are multi-disciplined and with fewer workers, the team causes minimal disruption to other operators and crews, with less exposure to risks.

Developed during the past few decades, rope access has quickly become established across the U.S. energy, civil engineering and construction sectors as a best-practice service. Whether used in conjunction with other access and lifting methods or used on its own, rope access has proven to be a safe and highly efficient means of completing the most challenging of tasks large or small.

In addition to rope access, MHT also provides a full suite of services including pipe support inspection, repair and replacements, pipe stress analysis, NDT and general maintenance to meet clients’ requirements.

When aging plants and facilities have degradation of pipe supports, the consequences can be catastrophic. As springs or rigid supports corrode, coils become fatigued or collapse. The loss of support integrity no longer carries the weight of the piping for which it was designed. Lines sag, lose proper slopes and transfer the weight into surrounding equipment and nozzles. The strain of such weight transfers can induce forces and moments, overstress piping and equipment. Stress corrosion and creep can cause failure of components, induce flow problems and severely impair the working conditions of the systems. Periodic audits in accordance with Power Piping code B31.1, of associated supports, are now part of the code’s requirements to maintain and affect proper conditions or environs in power and process plants.

NDT is a very broad, interdisciplinary field that plays a critical role in assuring that structural components and systems perform their function in a reliable fashion. NDT technicians and engineers define and implement tests that locate and characterize material conditions and flaws that might otherwise lead to failure mechanisms. These defects may cause structural damage and fixed equipment failures which may result in injury, loss of life, environmental demand and lost revenue.

When a job must be done and maintenance costs are under scrutiny, selecting the rope access approach is the smart, economic choice. MHT’s maintenance services include welding; insulation; coatings; bolting; removal/installation of pressure relief valves, slip blinds and expansion joints; changing pipe flange gaskets and bolt torquing; demo piping and structure; installation of piping systems; corrosion mitigation and others.

