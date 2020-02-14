Rope access made simple

Stork, A Fluor Company, offers a full range of specialized access systems including scaffolding, tension netting, rigging and multidisciplined rope access. While scaffolding has been the most traditional access method used, it is not always applicable in certain circumstances and may not be the most cost-effective and efficient method for some traditional applications. Each situation and application should be carefully evaluated to determine the most suitable access method.

Stork_A Fluor Company

Rope access techniques are used to gain access to hard-to-reach areas, whether at-height, below level or in confined spaces traditionally reached through scaffold or via mechanical equipment. By utilizing a two-rope system to give 100-percent system redundancy, rope access technicians have the best safety record of all work at-height and the best confined space methodologies, and when applied appropriately, rope access provides the most efficient, cost-effective and unobtrusive method of carrying out work in these hazardous or otherwise inaccessible locations.

Multidisciplined rope access personnel use rope access methods to carry out a wide range of integrated services such as specialist cleaning, bolt tensioning, machining, welding and NDT services. This helps to improve efficiency by requiring fewer resources compared to traditional access methods and generally shortens schedule time.

Stork has been conducting rope access training and operations since the late 1980s. Its competence management system provides consistent quality and service performance, and its rope access personnel work to Industrial Rope Access Trade Association (IRATA) and Society of Professional Rope Access Technicians (SPRAT) guidelines and have a proven track record. Stork is a founding member of IRATA, an organization that verifies an industry-wide, international standard and is one of only a few IRATA-certified operating companies in North America. To become an IRATA member company, procedures, processes and systems are audited by an independent IRATA auditor to verify compliance and alignment with the IRATA Code of Practice.

IRATA qualifications are based on the training, assessment and certification scheme document, following levels set and maintained by the association. They are dependent on both technical skills and theoretical knowledge, as well as workplace experience. As such, they provide prescribed levels of ability for technicians to achieve.

Stork adheres to IRATA's standard, which is the highest in the industry, to verify competence and experience. Prior to an applicant attempting Level 2, the company requires a minimum of 1,000 logged hours on ropes, at least one year working and completion of a 40-hour IRATA-certified training course. To reach Level 3, an additional 1,000 workhours, a minimum of one year of experience as a Level 2 and an additional 40-hour IRATA training course are required prior to attempting Level 3 certification. Candidates participate in an intensive four-day training program followed by an assessment by an independent assessor to certify the successful candidates. Stork has invested significantly in its dedicated rope access training centers globally. The Stork rope access training center in Houston is conveniently located in the Westchase Energy Corridor and offers training for clients' employees as needed.

For more information, visit www.stork.com or call (832) 781-5700.