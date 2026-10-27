Rodan Energy to build Canada's largest behind-the-meter battery storage system

Rodan Energy Solutions Inc. and St. Marys Cement Inc. (Canada), a subsidiary of Votorantim Cimentos North America (VCNA), announced a long-term agreement for the development, ownership, and optimization of a 50 megawatt-hour (MWh) behind-the-meter battery energy storage system (BESS) at St. Marys Cement's Bowmanville, Ontario facility – becoming Canada's largest behind-the-meter BESS installation to date.

For St. Marys Cement and VCNA, the project represents an important step in VCNA's broader strategy to improve energy performance, operational resilience and sustainability. The plant has operated in Bowmanville since 1968, and VCNA has continued to invest in the facility and the surrounding community.

The purpose behind the system

The battery system will allow the plant to reduce its grid demand during periods of peak electricity use while maintaining essential operations. It will also enable the batteries to be charged during lower-demand periods and used during high peak demand periods. This reduces demand on the grid when electricity carbon intensity can be higher. The project supports VCNA's sustainability roadmap, including its commitment to net-zero concrete by 2050 and interim 2030 targets.

Rodan Energy will develop, own, and operate the asset, delivering ongoing energy optimization through its proprietary FlexOps platform. The project will deliver significant economic value by providing grid flexibility resources and energy cost savings, support VCNA's sustainability goals, and strengthen the operational resiliency of the Bowmanville plant. Rodan assumes the development capital and operational risk; St. Marys Cement benefits from a fully managed, long-term energy solution with no upfront capital outlay.

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"This agreement is a demonstration of what behind-the-meter BESS can deliver for large industrial energy users – real economic savings, a lower emissions footprint, and energy security they control. Rodan owns and operates the asset, so our performance is tied directly to delivering meaningful outcomes for our client. We are actively building a North American portfolio of projects like this one, and we are looking for the right C&I partners, financiers, battery manufacturers, and EPCs to grow with us," Paul Grod, President and CEO, Rodan Energy Solutions.