Reactor, tower internals provider begins facility expansion

Woven Metals Products (WMP) is in the midst of yet another expansion. Due to customer growth and reinvestment in its infrastructure, WMP has broken ground on another new building for its complex in Alvin, Texas, just south of Houston. The size of the new building is 25,000 square feet and will provide critical customer storage as well as shop optimization, with some of its space being allocated for workflow and overflow as needed. Existing employees will utilize the space, but WMP continues to grow its knowledgeable team as needed. This new building will bring WMP's space to over 125,000 square feet of shop space on 82 acres.

WMP has seen the need of storage for its customers for some time, as many of its customers need storage solutions for their projects before they are ready to implement them at their plants. Many plants don't have the space needed to store large reactor and tower internals prior to a turnaround, capital improvement or other necessary work. WMP offers on-site storage options for many of its partners to help during that critical time. This new space will also be an area for employees to access stored materials in a fully enclosed storage facility for some critical materials and higher alloys, for which weather conditions can be a factor. This new space will allow for confinement of materials to eliminate the risk of contamination.

Customers can be further assured that, when WMP works with them, the company recognizes needs such as these and already has a solution. WMP strives to be forward-looking, anticipate its partners' needs and provide solutions that work. This drive, along with WMP's reliable quality, partnership attitude and attention to detail, are just a few of the things customers have grown to expect from the company. With 24/7/365 open service and a full-time night shift, WMP works with trained personnel and state-of-theart equipment to bring critical solutions to its customers around the clock.

"A visit to a WMP facility yields a vast array of workstations, laser, water-jet and plasma cutters, perforation machinery, press breaks, welding essentials, knitting machines and much more, all executed by trained and skilled personnel," said Russell Hillenburg, president of WMP. "We do the vast majority of our work in-house, and we control the fabrication of 95 percent of our products. We focus highly on our customers, providing the best quality and service, and yielding better products."

WMP offers full-solution packages to its customers -- from concept inception, completion and inspection with an industry-leading quality control department, to shipping to the final destination, all with product integrity and quality intact. When WMP's phone rings at any time of day or night and it's a refinery, chemical plant or other customers in a bind, WMP understands and acts immediately. From rush to long-lead-time orders, WMP has been providing solutions to its customers for more than 50 years.

For more information, visit www.wovenmetal.com or call (800) 624-6537.