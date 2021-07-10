Raising the bar for railcar repair services

Manufacturers throughout the U.S. rely on rail transportation to get goods and products to their customers. Keeping those railcars moving is essential to the economy, especially as businesses work to rebound from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tim Mueller Photography Expert Railway Services Petroleum Service Corp. railcar repair techniciansperform a “jack and roll” procedure usingelectric-over-hydraulic railcar jacks to lift the hopperbody off the trucks in order to replace a defectivewheel set.

Petroleum Service Corp. (PSC) is doing its part to support this effort, providing valuable expertise and services to help manufacturers safely and efficiently repair and maintain their railcar fleets.

PSC began providing railcar repair services 10 years ago, starting with a few small site-specific operations where the company handled the railcar loading and switching. Today, PSC operates 13 on-site railcar repair shops serving tier 1 companies. Mobile repair services are also provided for a number of the company's current customers.

"The catalyst for the growth and expansion of our railcar repair business over the past couple of years has been our customers," said Joel Dickerson, president and CEO of PSC. "They were looking to us to provide the same commitment to safety and operating performance in railcar repair that they've come to expect from us with our product handling and logistics services. So, we executed a business plan to meet those needs and work to raise the bar on what is considered 'standard' in the railcar repair industry."

To improve efficiency and lower costs for customers, PSC leverages leadership and staffing from its existing loading and switching operations.

"We can create synergies through functional cross training of technicians to reduce labor hours and allow for flexible scheduling to meet repair demands," said Joseph Burgess, senior operations manager for railcar repair. "By utilizing existing site leadership and support staff, we can also improve communication and reduce delays caused by inventory issues, indexing needs and permitting."

Another benefit that PSC strives to bring to the table is commercial transparency.

"We identify and track key performance indicators such as 'turn time' on repairs, inventory accuracy, repair type, efficiency, turnover and training hours," said Burgess. "We share this data with our customers and are focused on leveraging our industry knowledge to help them reduce costs and improve service and coordination within their operations."

For more information on the railcar repair, product handling, site logistics and sustainability services provided by PSC, visit www.petroleumservice.com or call (281) 991-3500.