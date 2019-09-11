Rain for Rent ‘invaluable partner’ to Sasol

The Rain for Rent approach to business is to solve problems, not just supply rental equipment. We incorporate engineering and construction practices with each rental opportunity and help our customers safely streamline efforts.

The Rain for Rent filtration system removed total suspended solids from the water stream, which was reused in a passivation process during the Sasol petrochemical complex's pre-commissioning.

A call to Rain for Rent is answered with an evaluation of the problem, also known as the "why?" approach. This method helps to identify why a customer's need exists and points the way to process improvements and cost efficiencies.

Each project is further approached from an engineering frame of mind and evaluated by the Rain for Rent engineering team. Project engineers are available 24/7 to work hand-in-hand with both the client and the local Rain for Rent operations group to determine the best solution for the customer.

The Western Hemisphere's largest cooling tower

The "Sasol USA Megaproject," also known as the Lake Charles Chemicals Project (LCCP), is an $8.9 billion world-scale petrochemical complex -- inclusive of six chemical manufacturing plants. Central to this megaproject is the ethane cracker and derivatives project, and central to this cracker project is the construction of the Western Hemisphere's largest cooling tower.

When construction of the huge cooling tower neared completion, a temporary filtration system was required to remove solids from the water for the duration of passivation and pre-commissioning.

During pre-commissioning, the complex of Sasol plants would not have access to their wastewater treatment plant. The passivation process would create high amounts of total suspended solids (TSS) in the 8-million-gallon water stream, which would need to be filtered and reused.

During the two and a half years leading up to the project, Sasol and Rain for Rent discussed the logistics of flushing, passivation and pre-commissioning. After multiple bids and various engineered designs, Sasol decided to partner with Rain for Rent and incorporate our slip stream filtration design into its plan.

The final engineered solution included four bag filters to polish the effluent water coming from 15 sand media filters. This two-stage system saved money by reducing manpower and providing a filtration system that was more efficient than other options.

We provided and continue to provide startto- finish service in design, installation and operation. The project is expected to remain active while all new units throughout the complex are brought on line.

Sasol Project Manager Anthony Gibson reported that Sasol is extremely pleased with the system and the quality of the water it is receiving. Gibson said the water quality is better than expected, and because of this, Sasol can be ahead of schedule on all other aspects of the project.

"Teaming with Rain for Rent has yielded a decrease in overall system startup," Gibson said. "When specific challenges are encountered, the team at Rain for Rent is always there to lend expertise and support. We don't have vendors; we have partners, and Rain for Rent has proven to be an invaluable partner."

Working with Rain for Rent allows you to move beyond an average rental experience and into an alliance where decades of engineering expertise are utilized to fortify your success.

