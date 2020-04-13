Putting new-build pressure tests on the fast track

For more than 50 years, Curtiss-Wright EST Group has developed, manufactured and delivered an array of test and isolation plugs to simplify maintenance schedules and streamline turnaround times for operation-critical piping in a range of process-intensive industries. These tools have saved users millions of dollars in equipment maintenance and downtime for existing facility turnarounds. These plugs promise the same time- and cost-savings potential for testing new-build piping.

GripTight MAX® High Pressure Test Plugs provide a highly reliable, secure and temporary pipe-end closure that simplifies pressure testing of piping systems, pipe spools and racks, and pressure vessels. With an upper-level test pressure rating of 15,000 pounds per square inch gauge (psig) (1,034 BarG), the plugs are a proven alternative to the conventional and time-consuming pressure testing process that calls for welding on end caps, conducting the pressure test, cutting off the end cap and rebeveling the pipe. In addition, EST Group's GripTight® Elbow plug provides a safe and effective solution for pipe spools and piping systems terminating in long-radius elbows at pressures up to 3,350 psig (231 BarG).

The GripTight® Elbow 4-inch and GripTight MAX® 8-inch.

GripTight plugs avoid the need for welding equipment and free up welders to work on more critical parts of the module in support of meeting the project delivery schedule. The plugs also eliminate preheating, post-weld heat treatment and the heat-affected zone at the pipe's end.

As its name implies, GripTight MAX is a gripping-style plug. Unlike other pipe-testing plugs that can loosen and eject under high pressure, the GripTight MAX uses the system's own test pressure to increase the seal and grip the pipe more securely. The plug's patented, dual-serrated gripper design provides up to 1,000 gripping contact points on the inside pipe surface. As the pressure in the pipe increases, so does the gripping force against the wall. And because this gripping force is distributed over so many individual contact points, the risk of creating marks in the pipe wall is minimized. These features result in more reliable installation, more secure sealing and safer testing for pipes constructed of a wide range of metallurgies and materials; even fiberglass-reinforced pipes can be reliably pressure tested with GripTight MAX plugs.

If properly maintained in good working order, each plug can be reliably deployed in 50-100 pressure tests before a seal needs to be replaced. Welded end caps, by contrast, may only be used a few times before they need to be scrapped and replaced. On modular construction projects, GripTight Test Plugs provide the lowest possible cost per test.

Streamlining modular construction

The owner of a large petrochemical plant project in the northeastern U.S. and the EPC firm managing its construction employed a modular construction strategy for the majority of the plant, including the critical processing units and pipe racks. Compared to a site-built project approach, this strategy promised to shave months off the construction schedule.

However, the shift to modular construction posed a new set of hurdles for the EPC firm, including a significant increase in the number of pipe spool and piping system pressure tests that must be performed prior to transporting the completed modules to the site. The size of the project required the use of four separate module yards to complete the scope of work within the allotted timeframe.

One yard was contracted to build 74 process and pipe rack modules. Its scope called for over 3,600 individual pressure test packages to be completed successfully and promptly. With this number of tests to perform, the conventional testing method -- welding on and cutting off end caps, followed by beveling the pipe ends -- would prove cost-prohibitive. Anything the module constructor could do to shorten the time spent preparing for and performing each pressure test would save the project significant time and money.

EST Group proposed its GripTight MAX Test Plugs as a cost-saving alternative to welded end caps. While the same number of pressure tests would be required, the time per test would be significantly reduced, resulting in the time savings the constructor and EPC firm needed. Convincing the EPC firm to try this strategy was simple enough, but getting the constructor, who was unfamiliar with testing plugs, to agree proved slightly more challenging.

Many module yards consider a new testing methodology, like test plugs, to be a large upfront capital purchase -- something most yards try hard to avoid. EST Group had to demonstrate to the constructor that this upfront investment could save the yard money in the long run by driving greater efficiencies, expediting production, and meeting or shortening delivery deadlines. As EST Group demonstrated with other module yards, such efficiency gains would put the constructor in a better competitive position to win future projects and keep its module yard full.

The constructor ultimately agreed to evaluate the test plugs. After a trial period that clearly demonstrated the plugs' time-saving benefits, the constructor made a greater commitment to using test plugs across the board. The constructor delivered an initial list of specifications in early 2017, based on an analysis of the test packages to be completed for the modules that would ship first.

Because subsequent orders varied in sizing, configuration and delivery time, EST Group's new-build team had to be responsive and flexible. The company delivered test plugs for piping with IDs ranging from 0.5-40 inches, as well as for both straight pipe sections and long-radius elbows. One order for 85 test plugs had to be delivered from EST Group's manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania and exported to the constructor's module yard within 48 hours.

Production was continuous, with the overall project schedule at the module yard taking place over almost 24 months. As modules were fabricated, additional plugs were supplied to accommodate the different pipe sizes and test packages.

"The number of test packages we have completed has increased significantly," emphasized Jose Maria Crespo, senior project director. "We are currently completing 60-65 test packages per week and are looking to increase this to 75 in order to meet our delivery commitments. The use of GripTight Test Plugs will be a key tool to reach these high test rates."

Proven performance

Prior to this application, Trev-On, the subcontractor assigned to perform the pressure tests at the constructor's module yard, had performed pressure testing with welded- on end caps. The contractor initially expressed misgivings that the test plugs would not be as safe as the conventional welded cap method. However, after using the plugs in more than 3,600 tests without incident (translating to 49 test packages per each of the 74 modules), the contractor is now confident that GripTight MAX plugs are every bit as safe and reliable as welded end caps.

Pressure tests were conducted in 25 percent of the time by Trev-On.

Trev-On prides itself on implementing state-of-the-art technological solutions that support the safe, secure, and cost-effective completion and testing of pipelines. The test plugs met these criteria, helping the contractor achieve improved productivity, lower testing times, increased test coverage and faster drying times. Pressure tests were conducted in 20-25 percent of the time typically required for welded end caps, with a peak completion rate of 55-65 test packages per week. These efficiency gains helped to expedite the testing process and keep the project timeline on schedule.

"With the GripTight Test Plugs, we test more with less setup time. We are now more focused on added-value activities," explained Jorge Silvan, on-site superintendent for Trev-On. "No need for welding means time savings, which also mean saving money. That is the benefit of GripTight Test Plugs."

Trev-On and the constructor realized further safety and performance benefits with EST Group's early project involvement. EST Group engineers provided on-site training and supervision to ensure proper installation and safe operation of the test plugs. This included a review of the plug's operation and maintenance manual, training on the correct use of torque wrenches to set each plug, inspection and maintenance assistance, and around-the-clock availability to answer questions and troubleshoot potential problems.

