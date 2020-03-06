Plant heat exchanger gets 21st-century maintenance reboot

The new generation of advanced mechanical cleaning solutions for petrochemical plant units is providing highly effective cleaning results in shell-and-tube heat exchangers. In the past, high-pressure water was the conventional go-to remedy to clean fouled heat exchanger tubes; today, it is low-pressure water-driven mechanical tube cleaners. Modern low-pressure water mechanical cleaning is safer, faster, greener and more effective than high-pressure water, and does not require enormous amounts of water, a large equipment and crew footprint, safety concerns or post-cleaning wastewater removal. Today's mechanical tube cleaners are engineered to clean most types of fouling, from soft silt to hard scale safely and effectively.

The importance of good performance of shell-and-tube heat exchangers within a petrochemical plant cannot be overstated. High-performing heat exchangers will lower the cost of the plant's final product and increase production rates. Unfortunately, heat exchangers of all varieties are prone to fouling, and fouling almost always increases over time. The fluids flowing within and over the tubes will cause fouling whether the horizontal or vertical heat exchangers are in straight or U-tube bundle configurations. The reduction in heat transfer that results from fouling will almost certainly impact product cost. To reduce this impact, heat exchanger performance should be intelligently monitored and the unit cleaned at intervals that will strike a balance between maximizing production and maintaining optimal cleanliness.

Fouling is not typically due to a single mechanism, but often one mechanism will be dominant. The principal types of fouling encountered in process heat exchangers include:

Particulate fouling.

Corrosion fouling.

Biological fouling.

Crystallization fouling.

Chemical reaction fouling.

Freezing fouling.

Today, the safest, fastest and most frequently chosen method to address tube fouling is an offline mechanical tube cleaner. Mechanical tube cleaners are propelled through heat exchanger tubes with low-pressure water, flushing debris out and leaving the tube surface free and clear of fouling. Figure 1 shows a mechanical tube cleaner in action. With each cleaning, deposits, sedimentation and obstructions are removed and tube surfaces are returned to almost bare metal, providing the tube with a new lifecycle.

Cleaning with low-pressure water requires a much smaller safety zone than the high-pressure water method. Figure 2 illustrates the typical safety zone around a heat exchanger for a low-pressure water application, and the larger safety zone required for high-pressure applications.

High-pressure water cleaning of the past would typically employ around 10,000-50,000 psi. Low-pressure mechanical cleaning uses a minimum of 300 psi and a maximum of 600 psi, with significantly smaller crew sizes and reduced risk of accident, injury and component damage.

Not only is the footprint minimized during mechanical tube cleaning applications, but so is job duration. Figure 3 compares the typical job duration for low-pressure water versus high-pressure water tube cleaning.

With routine assessments and periodic cleaning interventions performed by an experienced service provider, heat exchangers can maintain reliability and efficiency for the long term.

