Plant engineers, operators turn to BCS for emergency, add-on switchgear

BCS Switchgear focuses on supplying plants with both emergency blowup switchgear and switchgear add-ons. BCS uses its inventory of switchgear from 480 volt (V) to 15 kilovolt (KV) to provide a fast and efficient switchgear lineup to customers for the industrial electrical market. This value-added approach of in-house circuit breaker inventory and switchgear positions BCS to be the leader among switchgear providers.

A customer’s main switchgear and breaker at military ammunition plant blow up.

Plant engineers and electrical maintenance operators recognize BCS as the go-to people in industry to ease their minds during emergency situations, as well as when just adding on to their plant and needing to match some existing switchgear; BCS has you covered.

Founded in 1998, BCS has stocked switchgear lineups for the past 23 years. The constant need for failing switchgear has been around for decades. Switchgear has been and always will be located in some of the harshest environments, because plants that use the gear are heavy industrial sites across the U.S. and globally.

Here are some examples of BCS supplying emergency switchgear to customers in need or who were simply buying pieces of switchgear to add onto their current facility: BCS supplied an outdoor walkin cabinet that was a Cutler Hammer 5,000-amp main-tiemain with several 800-1,600- amp feeders for a cotton seed plant in Tennessee (after an emergency blow up), 7-10 days to ship; two 4,160 63 KAIC 1,200-amp main with five 1,200-amp feeders to a sawmill in Georgia (expansion lineups), six weeks to ship; a 15-KV 3,000-amp main-tiemain with 17 1,200-amp feeders to a customer in Canada (after an emergency blow up), five days to ship.

Outdoor NEMA 3R 3,000-amp, 4,160-volt cabinet supplied from BCS.

All these lineups either saved the company from production shutting down or because the manufacturer could not deliver on time, BCS was able to meet and exceed time frames the manufacturers could not handle. BCS got these customers back up and running so they could put their employees back to work with minimal downtime.

BCS can provide parts to complete substations including 5-15-KV fusible switches, transformers, and switchgear indoor (NEMA 1) or outdoor (NEMA 3R) to either get you back up and running or add to your existing facility for expansion.

For a military ammunition plant, BCS took a Cutler Hammer Outdoor NEMA 3R cabinet with a 50VCPW350 3,000-amp, 120-vac controls and a 41-KAIC-rated breaker; an SEL751 relay; a potential transformer (PT) drawer with two 4160:120 PTs; a control power transformer 4160:120/240 10 kilovolt-ampere; and 3,000-amp current transformers and rewired the cabinet, painted it, set up the relay to the customer's older overcurrent relays, tested it and shipped the cabinet in seven days to get the customer back up and running.

BCS's quick response times for emergency switchgear requests have helped multiple companies restore power to their facilities and get their manufacturing processes back to supplying the needs of their customers. This value-add response approach has established BCS Switchgear as the leader among industrial utilities, manufacturers and refineries as switchgear providers.

