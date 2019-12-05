Piping fabrication company on cutting edge of innovation

Word Industries Piping Fabrication LLC is the revival of a 40-year-old company originally founded in 1972 by T.N. Word III. Word Industries was a leader in full-service fabrication, integrating the most innovative computer technologies with advanced, state-of-the-art robotic fabrication equipment. Word was sold to a major EPC firm in 1996. At that time, it became one of the top 10 piping fabrication shops in the U.S. In 2011, Word re-entered the market to build upon its heritage of producing quality products using the best technologies and practices, both old and new.

Today, President and CEO Tom Word continues to move forward with increasing the reputation of his namesake company by assembling a team of professionals with the knowledge, expertise and abilities to revolutionize the piping fabrication industry. Word Industries has expanded that philosophy into four pillars: experience, innovation, quality and trust. The company meets and exceeds those expectations in service to clients in the power, chemical, oil and gas, onshore and offshore module fabrication, food processing and pharmaceutical industries, among other process industries. Word has affirmed his company's commitment to excellence, saying, "It will always be a Word Industries objective to earn customers' confidence with results."

Word Industries operates out of a 60,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In keeping with the commitment to innovation, its warehouse is stocked with several key pieces of equipment to keep costs down, production times short and work quality high. An inventory of standard stock materials is kept on-site in a designated enterprise zone to ensure boots-on-the-ground fabricators have ready access to the materials they need to complete orders quickly and efficiently.

Word Industries employs the latest technologies, including an algorithmic automated welding system that performs high-quality girth welds using its unique, vision-based penetration control system. Pipe cutting and profiling is also automated, thanks to the computer numerical-controlled pipe cutting system. The pipe cutting and profiling equipment is able to perform high-quality beveled and weld prep-ready cuts using high-definition plasma cutting to produce uniform, outstanding results.

In-house fabrication workflow is guided by a Word Industries Manufacturing Resource Planning system. The system crowds out normal production bottlenecks and man-hour inefficiencies through real-time supply chain control, production forecasting, inspection/ NDE and shipping. It's also capable of integrating engineering data like isometrics, spool drawings, and design specifications and procedures by importing real-time data from a number of engineering design systems like SP3D, PDS, PDMS, CADWORX and Isogen/ Spoolgen.

When Word Industries hasn't found the right tools for the job, it has benefited from patent-protected intellectual properties designed by its R&D team.

Word Industries is the first and only pipe fabricator offering a prefabricated pipe spool delivery system, branded "The Piping Express," for customers' jobsites. It establishes a new industry standard, resulting in significant jobsite installation cost savings and safety.

Also among the patented prefabricated pipe spool handling systems are The Clawâ¢ and Safety Skidâ¢. Both enable safe and expedient on-site movement of pipe spools. Faster spool handling translates into big time savings for customers. The end results are fewer slowdowns, reduced shutdowns, fewer accidents and the prevention of injuries associated with pipe spool movement.

The mission of Word Industries is to safely produce fabricated piping systems with excellence in quality and on-time delivery. The company has strived to accomplish this over its many years of service by assembling an experienced, knowledgeable staff and staying at the cutting edge of spool pipe fabrication innovation.

For more information, visit www.wordpipingfab.com or call (918) 779-7779.