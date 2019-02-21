Petroteq completes first turnaround at its plant in Utah

Petroteq

Petroteq Energy Inc. has completed its first maintenance turnaround at its oil sands processing facility located near Vernal, Utah, and has recommenced the production of oil from the plant at 300-350 barrels/day.

During the recent maintenance turnaround, the ompany focused primarily on upgrading the front-end and recovery processes at the plant, which we believe will ensure year-round production capability.

The oil currently being produced at the Plant is more consistent than previous oil produced and represents a higher quality heavy oil than our initial production during the second half of calendar 2018.

Petroteq anticipates increasing production to 700 barrels/day by the end of February and reaching 1,000 barrels/day by the end of March.