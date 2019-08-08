Performance Pipe supplies equipment to transport produced water from Eagle Ford

Performance Pipe, a division of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP, is supplying EVX Midstream Partners LLC with PlatinumStripe® 1800 Series PE-RT Piping to transport produced waste water more sustainably in the Eagle Ford Basin in Texas to multiple saltwater disposal (SWD) facilities.

EVX Midstream Partners expects to expand this pipeline to a length greater than 300 miles, making it the largest SWD pipeline network carrying produced waste water in the Eagle Ford Basin.

Designed for high-temperature environments, this unique high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe will help decrease the need for heavy-haul trucks to transfer produced waste water, which will reduce traffic on public roads by an estimated 250,000 truck trips annually. In addition to saving municipalities the expense of maintenance caused by potential wear and tear on public roads, the new pipeline will reduce the carbon emissions associated with these heavy-haul rigs. Additional benefits include:

lower risk of produced waste water spills and improved road safety

increased reliability and production output yielding predictable expenses for water gathering and disposal versus fluctuating costs associated with fuel prices

reduced expense of installation and operating costs and carbon emissions associated with diesel motors used to cool standard HDPE pipes

reduced disruption for landowners and neighboring communities

“The installation of Performance Pipe’s Platinum Stripe® 1800 Series PE-RT Piping provides numerous benefits to safety, the environment and the local community,” said Mike Zeglin, Performance Pipe’s general manager and president. “Our product helps meet the water handling requirements of shale producers in an all-around safe and reliable manner, from reducing the carbon footprint associated with saltwater disposal to creating less truck traffic and related emissions.”

At its core, the project provides a solution to the higher produced water temperatures associated with shale production in the Eagle Ford. Those often are in the 160- to 180-Fahrenheit degree range and corrode standard steel piping.

“This project is a great example of how Performance Pipe products carry significant advantages on multiple fronts, including in this case for shale production, the environment, public safety and our highway infrastructure,” said Herb Chambers IV, CEO of EVX Midstream Partners. “That is why we believe our SWD pipeline network represents a true win-win for shale producers, our company, local landowners and the Eagle Ford’s economic growth.”

The first phase of the EVX Midstream Partners’ project will span 160 miles and has 30 miles of Performance Pipe’s Platinum Stripe® 1800 Series PE-RT Piping currently in service. The product will be used for the entire project.