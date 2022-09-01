Overcoming supply chain challenges with stock boiler equipment Nationwide Boiler

Supply chain challenges have affected industries across the globe with higher costs, longer lead times and there is no end in sight.

With large watertube boilers now averaging 40-50 weeks to manufacture, steam users are having to consider alternate solutions to meet production schedules and keep up with demand. Rental boilers can provide a temporary solution to these long lead times, but what happens when the rental market is tapped? The solution is stock boiler equipment.

Nationwide Boiler, a leading rental boiler company, has maintained a stock boiler program specifically for these moments of need. While their inventory consists of used/reconditioned and rental boilers often available for purchase, they also stock brand new firetube and watertube boilers in a variety of sizes as a means of providing an immediate solution. Choosing to purchase a stock boiler rather than a boiler that is built-to-order will yield a significant reduction in project lead times.

With a 55-year history, the company has built a stocking program based on historical data in terms of the most common steam capacities and operating pressures requested from the various industries that utilize boiler equipment. This includes a 200,000 pound-per-hour, 750 psi, 750 degrees Fahrenheit superheat-package, watertube boiler that is continually in-stock and often supplied to pulp and paper mills, refineries and petrochemical plants.

Stock boilers are designed to operate over a broad range of operating pressures, offering versatility to support a wide variety of process needs. All stock boilers available from Nationwide Boiler are supplied with low NOx burners. However, they can meet even the most stringent emissions requirements with the inclusion of an optional CataStak™ SCR system. SCR technology is a proven solution for multi-pollutant reduction and emissions compliance as low as 2.5 ppm NOx.

In-stock boilers also offer the following advantages:

An immediate solution when manufacturing lead times are at their longest ever.

Protection from price increases due to escalating steel costs.

Engineering drawings are immediately available.

Equipment inspection is available prior to purchase.

Equipment can often be shipped within days or weeks of receiving an order.

From as small as a 200 hp firetube boiler up to a 200,000 pound-per-hour watertube boiler, Nationwide Boiler's stock boiler program can be the solution to current supply chain challenges. With these supply chain concerns causing delays across the industry on an international scale, taking precious time out of projects and developments to customize a plan can be detrimental. Fortunately, Nationwide Boiler can cut out wasted time and provides a timely and affordable solution catered to each customer's unique needs.

