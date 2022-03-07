One quote, one PO, one solution — Eliminate bundle rejection

Has your heat exchanger bundle ever been rejected by an inspector because it wasn't clean and ready for testing?

For almost 100 years, heat exchangers, steam surface condensers or anything that performs a heat transfer function, have had tube ID cleaning performed in three ways: using high-pressure water over 1,000 psi; mechanically using low-pressure water and volume-utilizing darts/scrapers/bullets; or chemically.

While cleaning methods have improved, especially high-pressure water with advanced hands-free delivery methods, no major field service company has successfully combined a hands-free delivery system with the required NDT (i.e., eddy current testing, remote field testing and near field testing) in successful applications.

The technology is available, however, there are many barriers to entry including nested, contracted vendors; complacent customers reluctant to change or risk; and skeptics.

In the age of hands-free, high-pressure delivery systems, NDT probes can be easily integrated without any major modification or disruption. The real, obtainable benefits are higher-quality data collection, less people on-site and increased safety, and time and money savings. Several companies have recently been researching and developing this integrated approach of combining cleaning and inspection, utilizing hands-free delivery systems. The ideal scenario would have the two independent companies that perform these functions partner together. "One quote, one PO, and one solution" is the ideal combination for the client sitting on the other side of the fence. It provides consistent cleaning and inspection results.

For maintenance and turnaround planning, exchanger cleaning is a common responsibility. Regardless if it is scheduled routine maintenance or critical path turnarounds, units need to be cleaned for inspection and/or performance.

There are more industry-leading technologies than ever before that can clean heat exchanger tubes more efficiently and consistently. Data-logging and post-job reporting helps customers identify potential problem areas in their exchangers as well as assist in the development of operating parameters for future cleaning procedures.

These delivery methods have saved customers hundreds of hours of lost production and improved their process efficiency, leading to increased profit by reducing their fuel costs. Now imagine it combined with NDT inspection.

Asset integrity protection is a concern in all industries. Evaluating assets to identify and forecast any undesirable outcomes allows you to plan for and mitigate those unwanted results with the implementation of administrative and engineering controls.

During an asset's lifecycle, you may see controls as procedures, engineering, inspection and testing, and they're often integrated. With front-end engineering, results from the proper inspection and testing lead to increased equipment reliability, plant availability and planned product output.

Every facility is unique and project needs vary widely. Utilizing a reliability engineering and inspection services company like Pro-Surve and its knowledge and experience from "both sides of the fence" will help you develop and improve ongoing strategies that allow safe, reliable operations and avoid costly failures.

For more information, visit www.pro-surve.com or call (281) 922-0200.