Offering unlimited capabilities for exchanger bundle services

Exchanger turnarounds are among the most challenging projects for plant maintenance and operations personnel. Aside from scheduling, risk management and budgeting concerns, plant managers need assurance that their service provider can safely handle the sheer size and weight of their exchangers. Projects become increasingly complex since multiple vendors are needed for exchanger cleaning and repairs. Efficiency is lost and deadlines are often missed as multiple parties struggle to manage priorities and work flow on the slab.

USA DeBusk is out to change all that. The company has launched its Blind-to- Blind Specialty Bundle Extraction service, offering unlimited capabilities for heat exchanger services.

"Our service combines the work of multiple contractors into a single resource with full ownership of the process," said Thomas Bullard, operations manager for USA DeBusk. "For the first time, plant operators can have one point of contact with a specialty service provider who is managing every aspect of their exchanger turnaround for maximum quality, safety and efficiency.

"What's more, there is no limit to the size and scope of our services. Our new, state-of-theart equipment fleet includes the world's largest bundle extractor. Any cleaning and mechanical services needed are fully integrated into the process. As for expertise, our management and field service teams are second to none in terms of experience and skills. For elite exchanger services, we offer the complete package."

Full service, fully integrated

From pre-turnaround planning to bolting the final bundle, USA DeBusk provides true blind-to-blind service with full project management, execution and tracking. Depending upon the needs of the project, services may include bundle extraction, disassembly, hydroblasting (shell and tube), chemical cleaning, passivation, degassing, field exchanger repairs, shell repairs, assembly, torqueing, tensioning and hydrostatic testing.

USA DeBusk provides complete slab management to ensure efficient work flow, coordination with third-party testing, quality assurance and documentation of all work performed.

Heavy-duty equipment

The USA DeBusk equipment fleet includes extractors ranging from 20 metric tons to a massive 125-metric-ton aerial extractor for exchangers up to 137 inches OD. This accommodates capacities up to 275,000 pounds and ensures USA DeBusk can handle any exchanger bundle in the world.

Every detail was considered in specifying new machinery, down to environmentally safe transportation equipment with spill-prevention devices. Once exchangers are on the slab, an array of automated tube and shell side hydroblast equipment may be used, as well as advanced chemical cleaning systems.

Experience counts

In developing the new service, USA DeBusk assembled top experts in the field to form the leadership team. Bullard, turnaround manager Chris Forster and business development manager Jack McElroy are recognized specialists in the industry with a combined 98 years of experience in bundle extraction and mechanical services.

They are joined by a highly qualified support and field organization with veteran project supervisors, certified bundle extractor operators, and expert craftsmen and technicians.

For more information, visit www.usadebusk.com or call (844) 243-5557.

View in Digital Edition