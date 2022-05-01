NOMAD AOD Pumps provide versatility, affordability

Serving in the industrial, manufacturing and commercial markets since 1985, Sparkling Clear Industries' mission remains to achieve consistent performance.

The company continues to assist with the best industrial filtration systems and provide pump rentals, spare parts, part exchanges, service and repair. And now, Sparkling Clear Industries is partnering with JDA GLOBAL to distribute a new range of industry-leading air diaphragm (AOD) pumps. JDA GLOBAL's ownership led the world's largest manufacturer of AOD pumps for decades before creating its own unique NOMAD brand. Established in 2011 as an aftermarket parts manufacturer, JDA GLOBAL offers all key materials and elastomer options, including metallic and non-metallic pumps. Completing this partnership will now offer consumers pumps that run dry and self-prime while offering the end user a portable device that is perfect to move large solids.

Versatility, design optimization and affordability are all benefits associated with air diaphragm pumps - more specifically those from NOMAD. NOMAD AOD Pumps are designed to simply "drop-in" and replace most existing pump models from various other brands, making them as versatile as they are effective. When you factor in this innovative drop-in design with the fact that they're easy to install, high-quality and offered at a lower upfront price point, it's even more of a win-win. Additionally, most of the extensive range of NOMAD spare parts are easily interchangeable with many other brands currently in the marketplace.

Offered in a similar design format and featuring similar functionality to other brands, NOMAD AOD Pumps are also designed as a stand-in replacement. For a limited time, Sparkling Clear Industries is offering a trade-in discount on other manufacturers' pumps when they are replaced with a NOMAD unit.

NOMAD pumps come in either clamped or bolted configurations to meet the requirements of the application, and they're available as ATEX-certified to boot, so users can have peace of mind that the pumps will still function safely, even in the most hazardous environments. Speaking of their versatility, NOMAD pumps are not only built for industrial applications, they are also available in food-safe versions and thus are perfect for use in food and beverage processing industries.

NOMAD pumps are assembled in North America, which provides shorter delivery times. Sparkling Clear Industries performs all of its own deliveries, so you can rest assured that there's accountability for making sure your pumps are on time and delivered safely from their origin to their final destination. Sparkling Clear Industries has pumps and parts inventory in stock and prepared to distribute straight from the shelf.

NOMAD pumps display a wide variety of designs and offer resourceful features with few moving parts and no motor, base plate or other peripherals required. The air diaphragm pump offers a low initial investment while serving a low replacement cost for wear parts. The pumps also illustrate a non-shearing characteristic due to their limited agitation of the liquid being pumped, delivering evidence that the products are great for paint, ink and dye transfer. The NOMAD brand not only supplies all key materials but also allows for ease of maintenance, assembly and disassembly.

If you're looking for a flexible, versatile, affordable and logical pump, it doesn't get any better than a NOMAD AOD Pump. When you combine its user-friendly design with ease of installation and high-quality performance, it's a viable component in just about any application. The partnership between Sparkling Clear Industries and JDA GLOBAL/NOMAD is a combination that's hard to top.

For more information, visit www.sparklingclear.com or call (713) 422-2596.