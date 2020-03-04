New ‘orange book’ to clarify recommendations, update procedures

Cleaning and maintaining process equipment is critical for the operating margins of industrial facilities, and high-pressure waterjetting is the most effective tool for most industrial cleaning projects.

Unfortunately, failing to follow proper procedures can result in injuries, damage to equipment, increased downtime and lost productivity. The WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) "Industry Best Practices for the Use of High Pressure Waterjetting Equipment" - also known as the WJTA "orange book" - is one of the industry's primary resources for operational and safety recommendations.

The orange book is reviewed frequently by the WJTA Safety Committee for High Pressure, a diverse group of experts including contractors, asset owners, manufacturers, researchers, regulators and consultants from the U.S. and abroad. In late 2019, the committee completed an in-depth review of the document. A new manual incorporating the recommendations is expected to be published in the second quarter of 2020, pending approval by the WJTA board of directors. This article will look at some of the proposed changes forthcoming in the new orange book:

The manual's recommendations regarding whip checks have been clarified to help address confusion about situations where a whip check should not be used on a high-pressure connection. Connections such as a flex-lance hose that travels through the pipe being cleaned and hoses that rotate to facilitate cleaning will either render the whip check ineffective or even create an additional hazard.

Definitions and recommendations regarding the use of a smash plate have also been added. The smash plate is a device fixed to the end of a line being cleaned, preventing the nozzle from exiting in the event of a reversal. Many anti-withdrawal devices do not adequately cover the entire opening, which can allow the nozzle and hose to exit under pressure if they reverse within the line. This scenario has been the cause of several reported cases, resulting in severe injuries and even fatalities.

The new orange book advises against the use of nonthreaded, push-to-connect couplings that can be accidentally disconnected under pressure. These can separate due to degraded springs and debris preventing a proper connection or a worker catching the connection on an edge while moving the hose.

Recommendations for hose safety shroud have been reviewed, with some added clarification and examples where high-pressure hose is likely to come into contact with the worker. Additional edits have been made regarding dump valves, anti-withdrawal devices, lockout/tagout and more.

Finally, in addition to the content changes to the WJTA manual's recommendations, significant effort has been made to make the document more user-friendly. The order of recommendations has been intensively reviewed to regroup them into appropriate subsections. Sample documents, including a job safety analysis and updated pre-operational checklist, have been added. Additionally, the resources and references in the appendix have been revised to provide more relevant, timely guidance for high-pressure waterjet users. Lastly, the manual has been redesigned with additional photos to better illustrate the best practices.

