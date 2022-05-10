Need quality abrasive blasting and painting equipment?

When the need arose for a supplier of well-maintained rental equipment and supplies in the Northeast U.S., TWRS was born.

Since its inception 25 years ago, TWRS has added a number of qualified employees and opened three new facilities along the Gulf Coast. The company has worked diligently to build its infrastructure around sustainability and scalability in order to drive expansion.

TWRS specializes in the distribution and rental of surface preparation resources such as blasting equipment, shot blast equipment, ultra-high pressure equipment, coatings equipment, abrasives and all related safety supplies. Recently, TWRS rebranded and not wanting to stray too far from the name brand, the company sought a more modern look. According to Scot Cummins, president and CEO of TWRS, the company also wanted to project its growing reputation for innovation while staying true to its core performance values.

"TWRS' differentiating value is that we continue to provide service after the sale or rental. Many of our competitors have an aggressive front-end approach, but most have little to no service after the sale," Cummins stated. "We always have and still do bring a partnership approach to our business dealings, as evidenced by our commitment to service before, during and after the sale. We build new partnerships every week by being there 24/7 when customers need equipment, supplies or service. Our partnership extends to not only our customers, but also to our vendors."

In its pursuit to make sure clients are properly serviced, TWRS ensures quality products and premium service. Cummins attributes this to the company's team of employees.

"TWRS has assembled a number of high-caliber and talented employees," he stated. "All of our employees are ready, willing and able to respond after hours. We realize that our customers' projects do not stop at 5 p.m. or on weekends."

As for further developments from TWRS in 2022, Cummins asserted the company is in "expansion mode," explaining that TWRS is in the middle of several acquisitions and greenfield projects as well as searching for new additions to its team to facilitate the growth. Amidst these endeavors, Cummins assured that TWRS is careful to keep its expansion controlled while perpetually moving forward.

Regarding Cummins' role, his managerial style is complex. For 30 years, he worked his way through the ranks at previous employers, working almost every position. As a result, he believes strongly in being involved in the details of a company's process. He works "shoulder to shoulder" with every employee at every level.

"Success equates to opportunities for all employees who apply themselves. I am living proof of that theory; I was an entry- level employee 32 years ago. I am imperfect; I prove that all the time, but I will never be outworked. I expect the same from my employees. I am building a work culture based on accountability, integrity and self-respect."

For more information, visit www.twrs.com or call (281) 941-4219.