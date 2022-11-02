Multi-market distributor aims to be customers’ one-stop-shop

Maintaining a hyper-focus on products and solutions is pivotal to aligning supply chain optimization, establishing long-term partnerships and lowering total cost of ownership.

Headquartered in Houston with over 30 locations across the country, PSS Industrial Group (PSSI) is an industry-leading distributor with vast experience across a wide range of markets. The company is committed to providing quality products, equipment, services and expertise specific to customers' business requirements. The distributor strives to be a one-stop-shop for its customers.

PSSI's staff, resources and processes are best-in-class and dedicated to upholding its motto: "Delivering what you need, when you need it."

Colby Forrester is president of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF), a new division within PSSI, and Noel Connolly is president of downstream and industrial operations. Both have garnered extensive experience in their fields, much of which was accrued even before joining the company. With the expertise both bring to the table, PSSI is well-equipped to provide a robust product and service line for its customers.

The company takes worker safety seriously, which is why PSSI offers a full range of PPE and safety products from the industry's leading manufacturers. PSSI also offers environmental products including silt fence, erosion control, sediment collection, straw matting and geotextiles.

Some of the brands PSSI offers include AirTech's spray systems, Bug and Band Mechanized Solutions' full-service welding, Porta-Lathe pneumatic cold cutting and pipe beveling, SPY® Inspection Equipment's coating inspection equipment and Syntex Slings.

PSSI's product lines are specifically focused on these areas:

corrosion control

material handling

maintenance, repair and operations supplies

PVF

pipeline equipment

power and hand tools

safety, environment

welding

The organization has experienced substantial growth in 2022. Last year, PSSI leased a 200,000 square foot property in North Houston, which serves as its corporate headquarters, main service center and manufacturing facility for all operations. Other departments at that location include finance, accounting, product development and marketing. The new facility, which brought leadership and employees closer together, also made it more convenient for PSSI to supply its customers.

The value PSSI brings is that it can provide customers with the supplies they need through its vast network, large inventory on hand and product knowledge.

The company is in the final stages of releasing its e-commerce platform, which will be tailored to customers' specific needs. It will be a great tool for customers who prefer online ordering. By reviewing one's product mix, PSSI will identify the right inventory, by location, to fill a customer's supply needs. PSSI will design the e-commerce platform to help customers easily order those desired products, and gradually add the key items to enhance their online procurement experience."

PSS Industrial Group partners with leading manufacturers and suppliers that bring innovative and dependable quality products to the upstream, midstream and downstream energy industry as well as utility, municipality and construction markets.

For more information, visit pssigroup.com.