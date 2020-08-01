A conversation with Michael Key of Key Pump & Gear LLC

Michael Key, owner and CEO of Key Pump & Gear LLC, has more than 32 years of experience rebuilding and repairing pumps as a machinist/millwright for a wide variety of industries, predominantly chemicals and refining. To rebuild and repair pumps, Key found that most methods risked damaging critical components or endangering craftsmen, which is why he created his patented KIRIS System tools. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Key to learn more about Key Pump & Gear and the KIRIS System.

Michael Key, Owner and CEO, Key Pump & Gear LLC

Q: What led you to start Key Pump & Gear?

A: In 2004, a couple of buddies running a distillation process asked me to come look at a pump that kept blowing seals despite having already been rebuilt twice. I rebuilt the pump and it ran smooth as glass after that, like it should. It kind of snowballed from there. That's where Key Pump & Gear started. It's been a blessing and grown every year since.

I built my first set of KIRIS System wrenches before that happened, while I was supervisor of all the rotating equipment at a small plant. When I went through the apprentice program back then - and they still teach it that way today -- the training taught us to break the impeller loose using a screwdriver, bar, channel locks, chain clamps or wrench. I thought, "There's got to be a better way." That's when I came up with the KIRIS System tools, and I'm still using the very first set of wrenches today that I built back then.

Q: What surprised you the most about the KIRIS System?

A: When I was starting out doing pump repair work in my own shop, I'd be working on a piece of equipment and somebody would come by to talk to me about it. When they'd see me using my KIRIS wrenches to loosen impellers without damaging the critical components or cutting my hands, they'd ask, "Where'd you get that?" It made me think, "Maybe I've really got something here."

That's when I started manufacturing and selling my KIRIS System tools. I now have three patents for the KIRIS System: a utility patent and two design patents.

Q: When you retire, what do you want to be remembered for?

A: My mindset with KIRIS is to change the way we're teaching new craftsmen in the industry. A safer and better way is available -- not only to protect craftsmen, but to protect the critical components of the pump, saving cost on critical components. With my tools you're not going to get out of balance or take the chance of injuring craftsmen.

It's not all about the money to me. The KIRIS System is a better way to disassemble pumps, and there's never been anything like it that I've ever seen.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: "It's hard to teach an old dog new tricks." This is what I'm working toward.

Getting old-school industry guys to change and convert to something new is a feat in itself. But if you get my tools into the hands of the right folks, it will sink in that this is the better way to do it. That's my vision: to change the way we're doing things and show craftsmen there's a better, safer and more economical way. Why tear up and replace a pump impeller when you don't have to?

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: Well, I try to leave work at work, whether on-site or in my home shop. I leave it at the door. One of my rules of thumb is keeping my home life at the house and my work life at the shop. I try to aim for a stopping point at the end of the day so I feel comfortable picking back up where I left off the day before. I just try to prepare as much as I can for each new day.

For more information, visit www.kirissystem.com or call (713) 724-5461.