MHT Access receives MSAs from Phillips 66, Xcel Energy

MHT Access Services Inc. was recently awarded two master service agreements (MSAs) by Phillips 66 and Xcel Energy. MHT's rope access crews have already performed work on a pilot plant for Phillips 66 in Washington. The company was called in to replace thermal coupling on two reactor vessels. MHT is also performing a stack inspection and siding repair for an Xcel Energy plant in Amarillo, Texas. In Fort Morgan, Colorado, MHT is cleaning ash silos for Xcel Energy as well.

"We focus on both inspection and maintenance repair," said Howard Wall, president of MHT. "To create added value and synergy between these two distinct services, we utilize our own multiskilled rope access teams. This value-added approach, along with our quality service, positions us as a leader among service providers, and it's a main reason why we were awarded these MSAs."

Developed over the past few decades, rope access has quickly become established across the U.S. energy, civil engineering and construction sectors as a best practice. Whether used in conjunction with other access and lifting methods or on its own, rope access has proven a safe and highly efficient means of assisting in the most challenging tasks, large or small. MHT has perfected rope access services and proves this with its continual success and customer satisfaction.

"We take pride in efficiently handling each stage of the most challenging maintenance or inspection jobs," Wall said. "The key to a successful project lies in the deployment and use of a skilled project team with appropriate experience. Our teams are run and managed by experienced professionals, and our customers recognize this."

Other MHT customers include Dynegy Energy, NRG Energy, Westar Energy, PPL, AES Corp., Kansas City Power and Light Co., INVISTA, BASF, Cleco, MidAmerican Energy, Arizona Public Service, Omaha Public Power District, Arena Offshore, EnVen Energy and Covanta Energy.

