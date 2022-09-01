Measure fastener tension without a torque wrench Valley Forge

The Principle of Interchangeability refers to the possibility of one resource to be used in the place of another in order to get a desired result without compromising the functionality and/or result.

A key component of the SPC4® system is users' ability to measure fastener tension without a torque wrench via special Valley Forge & Bolt meters. Valley Forge manufactures a range of models to suit most budgets and applications. Valley Forge & Bolt SPC4® meters are fully interchangeable, so any meter works on any SPC4® fastener.

Each meter offers varying features, including easy-to-use analog gauges, handheld digital displays, data logging capabilities, intrinsically safe analog operation and even the ability to control powered tightening tools. SPC4® 702 Series RTM™ meter monitors fasten loads wirelessly, remotely and while in use. Snap on or thread on an SPC4 702 Series meter to the end of your SPC4 bolt and instantly turn it into a data-gathering remote monitoring device. The meter remains in place while information collected can be sent to a Valley Forge data-logging station or incorporated into your own condition monitoring or SCADA system. SPC4® 720R UHF Band RTM™ Meter is a wireless bolt monitoring system that operates in 433/868/915 MHz frequencies, (includes industrial, scientific and medical (ISM) frequency). The meter facilitates close monitoring of new fasteners during and immediately after install.

SPC4® 600A is a handheld, electronic-load-indicating and data logging system. The digital display shows current location, bolt number, date, time and load percentage. Users can easily program location and fastener number assignations.

With the right meters, MRO teams can address critical bolting challenges, maximizing productivity, improving savings and, most importantly, enhancing safety.

After making maintenance rounds, all information is recorded using the software and connection cable provided. SPC4® 404A is a base model handheld, electronic load indicating system. Administer the meter probe, one at a time, to SPC4 fasteners. SPC4® 500A is an analog, handheld, intrinsically safe meter with a dial indicator. This budget option is ideal for applications and environments in which electronic devices and their pulses might be hazardous.

SPC4® 424A is used to safely install fasteners by controlling the torque wrench with the preset load. Ideal use is for the initial installation of fasteners. Set the power-switching control box to the desired load value, clip to the fastener and the power is cut when the torque wrench reaches desired load. This product is available in 110V or 220V. Armed with the right mix of SPC4® meters, MRO teams can address critical bolting challenges, maximizing productivity, improving savings and, most importantly, enhancing safety.

