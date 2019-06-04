MAX 756 blast-resistant structures offer safety, flexibility

Efficiency is critical to any project, and plants are looking for ways to continuously improve and decrease unnecessary downtime. In addition to focusing on the right tools, training and well-defined processes, this also means looking at ways to move break structures closer to the worksite to maximize "wrench time," or time spent doing planned work.

Preventable lost wrench time caused by inefficient turnarounds and travel time to break areas costs operations millions every year. But there's a silver lining: Advancements in temporary break-structure engineering have proven effective in helping companies increase productivity and profitability.

Mahaffey Fabric Structures broke new ground in 2018 by designing the first blast-resistant structures designed to be installed in Zone 1 while meeting all blast criteria of RP 756.

Mahaffey's MAX 756 blast-resistant structures bring spacious, climate-controlled temporary break and meeting spaces closer to your worksite than ever.

MAX 756 structures withstand extreme weather conditions many downstream petrochemical sites commonly face, including wind gusts greater than 130 miles per hour and snow loads up to 25 pounds/square foot. And their durability doesn't stop there. These structures have been painstakingly engineered for safety.

Their occupant vulnerability and pressure impulse curves were developed by an internationally recognized blast firm dedicated to helping predict, prevent and mitigate hazards from explosions and pressure waves.

Additionally, not only can Mahaffey's SUPER MAX 756 enter Zone 1; it was designed with flexibility in mind. With SUPER MAX 756, a scalable struct ture with a streamlined footprint can be installed on nearly any foundation fast -- by expert, safety-certified teams with as little as three weeks' lead time.

When space is limited on petrochemical sites, every square foot matters.

Mahaffey's Clearspan structures are designed to hold a large crew within a compact footprint. You have the flexibility to add lighting, doors, HVAC, flooring, partitions and much more. If your site has soil that can handle the uplift, the modular design doesn't even require ballasting.

This eliminates tripping hazards, allowing you to locate your temporary structure close to other existing structures.

Mahaffey Max 756

Because the SUPER MAX 756 is modular, Mahaffey can add to your temporary structure even after the structure has been installed, so your facilities can grow as your crew grows. Mahaffey's expert installation crews can also move your structure on your site and remove it when it's not needed. When you lease a SUPER MAX 756, you don't have to worry about repairs, storage or any other drawbacks of ownership. Leasing lets you conserve capital and credit, simplify accounting and much more, so you can focus on your business while Mahaffey focuses on your temporary structure.

The Mahaffey team is ready to be your partner in maximizing the profitability of your project. We aren't only experts in engineered fabric structures -- we are experts in your industry.

For more information, call Camille Curry-Theis at (832) 459-0055 or email her at Camille@MahaffeyUSA.com.

View in Digital Edition