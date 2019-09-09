Matrix Service receives maintenance contract for the Shell Pugent Sound refinery

Matrix Service Company has received a five-year contract as the primary onsite mechanical services contractor at the Shell Puget Sound Refinery, providing a variety of embedded services including daily onsite maintenance, small capital projects, and turnaround support.

“We are very proud of our long-standing relationship and history of service to Shell, which has included turnaround, tank repair and industrial cleaning services at a number of its refineries, including Shell Martinez, Shell Deer Park, Shell Puget Sound and the Shell Carson Complex,” said Matrix Service Company President and Chief Executive Officer John R. Hewitt.

“We look forward to expanding the services we provide to Shell to include routine mechanical maintenance services and appreciate their continued trust as demonstrated by the award of this important multi-year contract. We share the commitment Shell has to world-class safety and look forward to providing continued service excellence to support their business objectives.”