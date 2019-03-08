Lifecycle service solutions provider positioned for continued growth

With strong growth in 2018, leading industrial cleaning services provider Thompson Industrial Services LLC has solidified its position as a single-source solutions provider for a facility's entire lifecycle.

In 2018, Thompson grew by two strategic service locations and several new specialty service lines. This continued growth is fueled by a commitment to provide safe, efficient solutions for all clients' needs, from core service work to custom specialized solutions. Thompson's distinctive and broad range of capabilities, forward-thinking safety program, and ability to serve locally and globally make it the ideal partner for industrial plants and mills.

Provisioned locally from Pennsylvania to Texas with global service capabilities, Thompson Industrial Services offers the unique ability to serve a facility quite literally from start to finish. Its specialized teams bring expertise, safety and technology that facility managers can count on for every stage of a plant's lifecycle. That means facility managers get to work with the same trusted partner from early construction phase cleaning through the critical path pre-commissioning cleaning to reliable on-site services and productive outages and turnarounds. Thompson even handles decommissioning if needed.

Thompson takes pride in offering lifecycle service solutions that save clients time, money and unneeded risk. At the very beginning of a facility's lifecycle, Thompson provides construction phase cleaning support through safe/soft dig excavation, hydroblasting, hydrodemolition and industrial vacuuming services. During the critical path phase of a new plant operational start-up, Thompson offers comprehensive pre-commissioning cleaning, including hydrolazing and ultra-high-pressure hydroblasting with automation, reusable sponge "soft abrasive" media blasting on nearly all substrates, expert chemical cleaning and custom-engineered solutions.

After start-up, Thompson's reliable on-site crews provide efficient day-to-day operations and maintenance support. During the critical maintenance period of outages, shutdowns and turnarounds, Thompson's seasoned Outage Management Team (OMT) ensures a safe, well-executed, cost-controlled event. The OMT is often able to strategically allocate and optimize resources, resulting in a net reduction of overall cost and duration of a shutdown. Should a facility require decommissioning late in its lifecycle, plant managers already have a reliable team they can count on with Thompson Industrial Services.

Thompson supports a facility's entire lifecycle through a distinctly valuable range of service offerings. For over 30 years, Thompson has provided core hydroblasting, vacuuming, and "Big Pump" services that include wet and dry vacuuming, hydro- and pneumatic-excavation, and hydroblasting from 10,000-40,000 psi with custom-designed automated capabilities. Each of Thompson's high-volume "Big Pumps" are highly automated and offer nearly 30 times the volume of traditional hydroblasters for maximized safety and efficiency. At the other end of the psi spectrum, the ultra-high-pressure hydroblasting division custom-engineers 40,000-psi solutions, from cleaning and scarification to hydrocutting and demolition, with renowned, safe methods for reactor and regenerator head removal.

Thompson's specialty service divisions offer best-in-the-business expertise and technology. Its chemical cleaning division is composed of career chemical cleaners with core competencies in safe, cost-effective boiler and heat exchanger cleaning. Additionally, Thompson cleans air-cooled heat exchangers (fin fans) and convection sections all over the world with FINFOAMÂ®. This proprietary method is the most thorough and safe way to bring crucial equipment back to peak performance with maximized production and energy efficiency.

Thompson's specialty and custom solutions close the gap by solving any additional unique challenges a facility faces. These specialty services include combustible dust remediation, dry ice blast cleaning, in-situ selective catalytic reduction (SCR) catalyst cleaning, reusable low-dust sponge media abrasive blasting and industrial drone inspections. If Thompson's existing specialty services are unable to solve a challenging issue, its team studies site-specific needs and designs custom solutions to achieve maximum cleaning results.

Whether Thompson has been your entire lifecycle service provider or a specialty division is tackling a unique maintenance project, the approach is the same: Be Safe, Be Good, Be Great. This mission is what sets Thompson apart and earns the lasting trust of clients.

"At Thompson, our culture is built on the foundation of our core values: safety, quality and integrity," said President and CEO Josh Chambers. "We put these into action every day through being safe, good and great for each other and for our clients."

Be Safe. Thompson's commitment to safety radiates throughout the entire company culture through its top-to-bottom, all-in approach to safety. Serious injuries and fatalities (SIF) prevention is its No. 1 priority, which is why Thompson continues to implement as many layers of protection as possible. Thompson's SIF prevention program includes automated technologies to keep people out of harm's way, an advanced behavior-based observation program, data analytics, and forward- thinking policies and training programs. Thompson's leadership has a strong safety background, and since 1986, they have been committed to continually driving the safety program forward. Safety is always improving at Thompson, from the number of observations to safety ratios to daily safety topics and meetings. This is because every single Thompson employee takes safety personally, and it shows.

Be Good. Integrity, a key value for Thompson Industrial Services since its founding, is reflected in the day-to-day attitude and actions of its dedicated team members. By always doing the right thing, small yet meaningful efforts go a long way, such as when clients frequently note the lack of debris left behind by Thompson's teams at their sites or express their surprise at the levels of knowledge and professionalism displayed by every technician on the team who worked on their equipment. This is the core of the motto's second prong, "Be Good": to practice the highest standards in ethics and integrity on every job.

Be Great. The motto's conclusion encompasses Thompson's goal to exceed expectations for every client. Each time the team exceeds expectations, as when technicians cut downtime for a routine maintenance task, achieve a more thorough cleaning than a piece of equipment has ever experienced, or solve a problem that was previously considered nearly impossible, they reflect the company's drive to "Be Great."

For more information, visit www.thompsonindustrialservices.com or contact Emily Martin at emartin@thompsonind.com.

