Never too early to involve maintenance, reliability

From left are Randy Pound, global director of maintenance and reliability for Olin Corp.; Richard Ellis, global design for reliability and maintainability (DFRAM) leader for the Dow Chemical Company; and Kane Hittle, vice president of capital projects and reliability for HollyFrontier Corp.

Designing for reliability and maintenance principles should be considered early on and continue through every stage of a capital project. Yet, all too often, maintenance isn't involved in capital projects early enough, and problems naturally arise if crucial maintenance and reliability decisions are made before maintenance representatives get on board.

However, according to Kane Hittle, vice president of capital projects and reliability for HollyFrontier Corp., maintenance and reliability's involvement may differ between greenfield/brownfield construction projects and "a revamp project."

The context of what the project is, as well as the size of the project being built or modified within the project scope, dictates different involvement in different phases, he explained.

"And even within revamp projects, they may be different, especially if you're revamping existing assets and changing them significantly," Hittle said, participating in a panel discussion titled "Why the capital project is the birthplace of reliability" at the Downstream Exhibition & Conference held recently in Houston. "The input of those maintenance and reliability personnel in the FEL-1 phase may have to be much more involved and much more in-depth when you're taking in an existing piece of equipment -- say, a compressor -- and asking it to do something different or something more than it's done historically."

Of course, businesses and project teams don't like cost escalations, but if you get the project design basis document in early, it can be taken into account from the get-go. Sometimes it's worthwhile, therefore, to try to get either part-time or full-time maintenance representatives on capital projects and compete with project managers on what's most important: cost and schedule versus reliability.

The goal of project managers and engineers is to get a construction package out the door, but after that, their job is over. In contrast, maintenance and reliability may spend two or three years on a capital project, but closer to 20, 30 or 40 years actually maintaining the plants, which can result in challenges and creative tensions.

Lifecycle analysis a valuable tool

According to Randy Pound, global director of maintenance and reliability for Olin Corp., "institutionalizing the tool of lifecycle cost analysis" is a best practice Olin has implemented and used to considerable success.

"It's very simple to do," he said, offering a practical example. "If you have three alternatives for a capital project, one of those -- let's say alternative A -- would have a lifecycle expectancy of 12 years. Alternative B might have 17 years, and alternative C might have 30 years."

Pound recommended subjecting alternative C, the alternative that has the longest lifecycle expectancy, to a complete, detailed lifecycle cost analysis.

"[Examine] everything from the initial purchase price of the capital project to the annual maintenance to every cost that you can think of that would be experienced during that 30-year timeframe," Pound said.

Using this lifecycle analysis tool has eliminated considerable stress from capital project work, Pound said.

"If we take a good lifecycle cost analysis to our board of directors and CEO, we're batting 1,000 on getting approval, because it becomes so obvious which alternative we should pick," he said.