Learning from the past, and looking to the future of downstream at Chevron

In a new headline address on June 12th in Houston, Chevron’s President of Manufacturing Mike Coyle will be announcing lessons learned over the last five years in downstream safety, workforce development, productivity, project sustainability, logistics and digitalization.

What’s more, he’ll discuss how these experiences will have a bearing on the next big projects from Chevron now and in the years to come.

Mike will discuss the purchase of the Pasadena refinery from Petrobras (closure is pending), along with a large project just completed in Greater Houston through the joint venture Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

At peak production, this unit will produce 1.5 million metric tons/3.3 billion lbs. per year and will be one of the largest and most energy efficient crackers in the world. Ethylene produced by the new ethane cracker at Cedar Bayou will be used to meet the needs of the company’s derivative units, including the two new polyethylene units at Old Ocean, Texas, which are capable of producing a wide variety of products, ranging from metallocene linear low-density polyethylene to Advanced Dual Loop bimodal polyethylene resins.

These resins are turned into consumer and industrial products such as plastic films for food safety and preservation; and polyethylene pipe for water distribution and natural gas transport.

In addition, the ethylene will feed the company’s AlphaPlus® normal alpha olefins plants which are used extensively for polyethylene comonomers, plasticizers, synthetic motor oils, lubricants, automotive additives, surfactants, paper sizing, and in a wide range of other specialty applications.

To hear more about these projects, and many more, 10,000 downstream professionals will be descending on the GRB in Houston at Downstream 2019 (June 11-12) for the world’s largest showcase of Downstream focused innovations, products, services and technologies.

The event in brief:

3,000 senior delegates and 35% owner-operator ratio in the conference room

10,000 attendees at the industry's top networking opportunity

3 focused tracks: In the conference room, attendees will have access to top speakers with brand new panels, fireside chats and presentations, in both plenary and 3 focused tracks

4 content theatres: On the Tradeshow floor, attendees will access free-to-attend technical and educational seminars / workshops addressing daily challenges faced by operators.

: On the Tradeshow floor, attendees will access free-to-attend technical and educational seminars / workshops addressing daily challenges faced by operators. Live Demo Zones - the sold-out exhibition will also play host to live demonstration zones where you will be able to gain an exclusive insight into the next generation of product innovations destined to revolutionize the industry.

With 2,000 owners projected to be in attendance, no other conference can offer such a comprehensive overview of the current Downstream market across Engineering & Construction, Supply Chain & Logistics, Process Engineering, Reliability/Maintenance & Turnarounds.