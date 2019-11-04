Leading the charge with wireless control

Terydon Inc., recognized as the pioneer of the "100-percent Fully Automated Tube-Bundle" cleaning process via touchscreen tablet, has expanded its platform for controlling hands-free robotics with computerized devices. Originally introduced in 2012, the wireless control titled the Lunch Box was built upon the Android operating system using Bluetooth wireless control. This innovation introduced the concept of removing the end-user from the hazardous "blast zone" and beyond wetsuit-enforced areas, all while eliminating any cables and wires that could increase risks of slips, trips and falls. Because of these safety enhancements, Terydon earned the 2017 WJTA Safety Award.

Whereas the integration of computerized control for waterblasting was intended to create a safer work environment for the end-user, the immense computing power revealed unforeseen production enhancements. For example, Terydon's upgradable features to the Lunch Box, dubbed "Smart Indexing" and "Smart Feed," are automated features that limit human interaction with the tube-bundle cleaning process, resulting in elimination of human error and increased production. Due to the tablet's computing power, these features are combined to provide a "Smart Clean" - a "100-percent Fully Automated Tube- Bundle Clean" with the single click of a button.

As the technology has evolved since 2012, Terydon's in-house software development team has been given the opportunity to "branch out" when providing computerized control solutions. Their response was to integrate additional well-known preferences, making the Lunch Box control system more versatile than ever. Wi-Fi and 4G LTE have been recently introduced to industrial cleaning due to their powerful capabilities in remote operation and data sharing without distance limitations. The encouraging acceptance of plant Wi-Fi has opened the door to live data sharing, which builds upon the Lunch Box's Data Collection and Summary Report generation. Using these wireless avenues beyond Bluetooth pairing, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi provide:

Standard communication protocol of the web, maximizing interoperability.

Maximized client integration scenarios, supporting a wide range of controlling devices.

Ease of integration into a customer's environment, whether utilizing pre-existing local networks via wired or wireless access, or creating an isolated private network.

Job control and performance monitoring without limitation of distance.

Enhanced performance data and analytics delivery, access and integration with customers and their core business systems.

The integration of Windows operating system complements the Android operating system as another command platform option for the Lunch Box system. Following its original approach with Android, Terydon now supports a second established, internationally accepted platform where devices are widely available on the commercial market for co-existence in industrial applications. Windows also offers integration opportunities into desktop- related configurations, where remote operation from a controlled environment offers considerable enhancements versus cleaning on-site.

Terydon Inc. has spent nearly a decade educating manufacturers, contractors and asset owners on the considerable benefits of integrating software-based technology into industrial cleaning, often delivering lectures and presentations to audiences worldwide for a global reform. These efforts have resulted in a change of culture that is now willing to embrace this high-tech approach to waterblasting. Due to this reform, other manufacturers and contractors have followed suit in an attempt to provide similar types of solutions to meet the demands of asset owners. With its newest platform expansion, Terydon continues to stay ahead of the curve and provide unparalleled versatility. As competitors strive to introduce custom-designed solutions that incorporate the limitations of controlling devices and wired control, Terydon's approach of using every day and commercially available mobile devices gives the end-user a wide range of accessibility.

