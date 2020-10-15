Large-scale, 3D metrology now faster, easier than ever before

These are the words of a happy Axis Mechanical Group Inc. (AMG) customer after a recent planned outage at an ammonia plant. AMG President John Hanks recalls the client had a compressor train that was out of alignment and experiencing high vibrations.

"By using our 3D FARO Laser Tracker, Axis Mechanical Group quickly determined the manufacturer's specs of thermal growth analysis were wrong," Hanks said. "Once we had the precise hot and cold thermal readings, we could align the compressor train and get the unit back on line and running smoother than ever before."

Originally utilized by the U.S. government as part of the "Star Wars" initiative, laser tracking technology was developed to track and shoot down incoming weapons in space. Today, AMG uses the same technology to take large-scale, highly accurate, consistent and reportable measurements of virtually any piece of machinery. The 3D FARO Laser Tracker is also used for internal alignment of turbomachinery with the ability to hold close tolerances, improving efficiency and reducing downtime.

AMG is a millwright company specializing in all types of precision (centerline) alignment, as well as the installation, maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade of industrial rotating and reciprocating equipment for the power, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

AMG is based in Houston, and its assembled management team is an ambitious group with a history of proven performance. This includes five trusted colleagues with nearly 100 years of time-tested knowledge and experience. That, combined with a first-class workforce dedicated to safety along with the latest technology, makes AMG the superior choice.

"We believe in investing in our people and maintaining training and certifications for our seasoned millwrights," Hanks said. "We also believe in fostering the next generation of skilled tradesmen by supporting apprenticeship programs that offer handson experience and training for future millwrights before they go into the field."

AMG is also able to reverse engineer large-scale assets with dimensional integrity and extreme accuracy. The company's on-site readings reduce downtime and are three times faster than traditional methods. AMG's customers are assured of error-free, 360-degree inspection of volumes up to 262 feet and achieve repeatable accuracy within 0.001 inches, regardless of an object's geometry, size or axis of rotation.

For more information, visit www.axismechgrp.com or call (832) 449-6485.