KBR announces a new propane dehydrogenation technology

Technology

KBR, Inc. announced that it has developed a new Propane Dehydrogenation (PDH) technology (K-PROTM) that offers high propylene selectivity and conversion. This technology is based on KBR's catalytic olefins technology (K-COTTM) which is a commercially proven fluidized-bed technology for converting low-value olefinic, paraffinic or mixed streams into high-value propylene and ethylene.

K-PROTM delivers significant capital cost and operating cost advantages when compared with conventional designs. This arises from its fluidized-bed design which delivers reliable operation and high on-stream factors when compared with fixed or moving bed reactors.

K-PROTM technology combines the know-how and experience of K-COTTM with a novel high selectivity, low-cost, dehydrogenation catalyst that does not require precious metals. Plants based on this new technology will be designed as stand-alone propylene production units independent of a steam cracker or a FCC unit. Additionally, existing PDH operating units can be easily modified to benefit from the superior process performance and lower operating cost.

"K-PROTM is a further evolution and extension of KBR's pioneering work in catalytic cracking process technology," said John Derbyshire, KBR President, Technology. "The CAPEX savings for K-PROTM over other commercially available technologies is in the range 20-30% based on our internal studies. In addition the FCC-based design will deliver higher on-stream factors and much better energy efficiency when compared with existing designs. Our clients have every reason to be excited about this newest addition to our olefins technology portfolio."

KBR

KBR has over 70 years of experience in olefins plant design and construction. KBR's K-COTTM technology is extremely flexible in terms of feed and products and its versatility can enhance economic performance of steam crackers in a number of ways KBR's SCORETM is a versatile, high yield and low CAPEX steam cracking technology which can be designed for feedstock ranging from ethane to heavy gas oils. With the addition of new PDH technology to its offerings, KBR is positioned better than ever to address all its clients' needs for olefin technology solutions.