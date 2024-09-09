The journey of a variable viscosity proportioner

All project phases are critical and must be managed carefully.

Decisions made during the planning phase can affect future maintenance expenses, and it is essential to avoid errors during commissioning to prevent additional costs later on.

Expand FireDos proportioners

FireDos, a global leader in fire protection solutions, partners closely with customers throughout all project phases, including engineering, design, commissioning, and performance testing with foam concentrate. With a reputation for innovation and reliability, FireDos offers advanced proportioning systems that are integral to effective fire suppression.

Planning in close cooperation with the extinguishing system installer

During the engineering phase, ongoing communication with the engineering company or system installer is crucial. While Fire-Dos provides expertise on integrating components, the engineering company handles system design and hydraulic calculations. Key engineering and design focus includes:

• Design and dimensioning of the suction line depending on the foam concentrate

• Integration of the proportioning system including accessories to achieve the required output

• Design of the return line for returning the foam concentrate to the foam agent tank

Commissioning: Viewing and testing

In addition, FireDos and its partners are always ready to support with regards to the most efficient design of an extinguishing system, taking advantage of the enormous flexibility of the proportioners.

The commissioning phase is especially important, particularly when an approval authority or third party is involved. Key steps during commissioning include visual inspection of the entire proportioning system, mechanical operation with extinguishing water, priming the pump with foam concentrate, carrying out performance tests and training of customer’s operating staff.

Performance test with fluorine-free foam agent

Customers often choose fluorine-free foam concentrates, and FireDos proportioning systems are compatible with all types, including high-viscous and fluorine-free concentrates. FM-approved foam concentrates must have dynamic viscosity equal to or lower than that of FireDos proportioners. Testing involves recirculating foam concentrate to measure proportioning rates without producing premix or extinguishing foam, saving costs and protecting the environment. For example, the FireDos 20000/3 shows:

• Extinguishing water flow rate at 260 gal per minute (gpm): 3.2% proportioning rate

• Extinguishing water flow rate at 2496 gpm: 3.4% proportioning rate

• Extinguishing water flow rate at 5236 gpm: 3.6% proportioning rate

The proportioner maintains the required rate of 3.0% to 3.9%. After commissioning a FireDos proportioner, further tests are carried out to check the entire installation, and in particular the flow rates. FireDos and its partners strongly encourage all customers to carry out the demanding test scenarios with every service call. Trained service technicians are available globally for this purpose. The safety of customer plants and facilities can only be guaranteed by the successful installation of a reliable proportioning system.

