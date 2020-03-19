IPS: We are here for our customers

IPS is a service company that just happens to work in the petrochemical industry, but bottom line, we exist to meet the service needs of our customers. Our industry is vital to our nation’s ability to function. We are proud to serve in a roll that contributes to her needs. Throughout this time of uncertainty, we will continue to make the necessary precautions and hygienic steps in order to insure that our crews are available to perform for our customers on stand alone projects role, augments to current staff, or as subcontracted labor.

We offer Millwright and Field Services, our Pump Repair & Replacement Program, Vibration Analysis, a Full Machine Shop, and our Mechanical Seal Repair & Replacement Program. We await your call to provide service for you now in this moment where many folks are shorthanded as well as at any time in the future.