Investing in new state-of-the-art tank cleaning service line

United States Environmental Services (USES) has expanded its tank cleaning services. Since January 2019, USES has been bolstering its tank cleaning capabilities to address its customers' needs; this is a natural fit with its core business offerings. Introducing safer non-entry processes with experienced staffing supports the USES operational culture.

USES recently completed the first of many new tank cleaning trailers fully equipped with tools and PPE required to safely and efficiently complete work.

USES has invested inexperienced staff and state-of-the-art equipment. The USES Tank Group has added tank cleaning subject matter experts (SMEs), project managers and experienced operators to increase execution depth. Combined, these individuals have tank cleaning experience in excess of 75 years. Matching this experience level with new technology, USES considers no tank job too complex. The company's comprehensive project management process is implemented and utilized throughout each project. SMEs and project managers define, engineer and plan all aspects of the job in detail, whether it is a vacuum gas oil tank or a complex crude tank. USES' project management process is designed to avoid many of the unexpected issues that arise in the execution of tank projects.

USES' investment in new technologies and equipment is also quite extensive. The new equipment allows for a non-entry phase of cleaning that reduces the overall schedule and exposure to personnel while enabling emissions compliance. The robotic equipment is operated via controls with the latest video technology in the command center located outside of the tank. USES just recently completed the first of many new tank cleaning trailers that are fully equipped with tools and PPE required to safely and efficiently complete the work.

USES cleaning trailer

Another differentiator is USES' ability to integrate treatment options and engineered solutions to identify environmentally friendly chemistry that encapsulates hydrocarbons to speed the cleaning process and reduce waste. During this process, USES tests the tank atmosphere utilizing the latest decon lab instrumentation in the market. The results are immediate and are used to evaluate chemistry volumes and cleaning duration that can expedite safe entry.

The advantage is the USES staff's experience level and comprehensive approach to doing the job right from the get-go. The company's safety beliefs, values and attitudes are incorporated into every aspect of its projects. The pre-planning and project management approach, along with its safety culture, sets USES apart from the competition.

For more information, visit www.usesgroup.com or call (888) 279-9930.