Insulation Inspections

Michele M. Jones, Executive Vice President and CEO, National Insulation Association

The benefits of properly designed, installed and maintained mechanical insulation systems are well documented. However, these benefits can be greatly reduced -- with potentially dangerous consequences -- by improper design, application or maintenance. In such cases, the results can be expensive, easily exceeding the initial cost of the insulation system. Properly inspecting a new or existing system provides a valuable opportunity to identify and mitigate areas of concern or risk that, left uncorrected, may necessitate repair or replacement. A seemingly small issue can become a major problem, potentially leading to significant financial loss, personal injury or even loss of life.

Design and installation: With new construction, the two primary areas of concern are insulation system design and proper installation. Inspection performed by a certified insulation inspector can identify project design inconsistencies as well as incomplete, incorrect, and/or outdated specifications and standards that can expose engineering firms, facility owners and others to potential risks. Similarly, inspection can uncover problems with the installation so they can be corrected before negatively impacting the effectiveness of the insulation system and the equipment beneath.

Maintenance inspection: Following initial installation, proper and timely maintenance of the insulation system comes to the forefront. Inspection can help avoid safety and process efficiency issues such as:

Condensation, which damages the system and can result in slippery areas and mold development.

Exposure to high substrate temperatures above OSHA-recommended levels.

Ice formation, which can result in melting conditions as well as slippery areas and mold development.

Mold or other potential air quality contaminant development in or on the insulation system and adjacent surfaces.

Exposure to sharp areas from metallic or other protective covering materials.

Exposure to materials that could require protective clothing or equipment (respiratory, eye wear, etc.).

Damaged insulation and/or protective covering materials exposed to adverse weather conditions, which can cause system failure and, under extreme circumstances, become flying debris that could injure personnel and damage property.

Development of CUI, an expensive, dangerous and common problem.

Improved company processes and standards: Just as an inspection can identify areas for potential system failure, it can also be a bellwether for organizational problems. For example, a company can become dependent on the use of legacy standards or cut-and-paste specifications, which may seem efficient at the front end but can have costly results. Mechanical insulation is decidedly not a one-size-fits-all solution. When performed during system operations, inspection can highlight infrequent or incorrect maintenance practices and standards. By providing an opportunity to improve organizational operations, the reach of insulation inspection's benefits can expand exponentially.

A high-yield investment: Like the insulation itself, the inspection of mechanical insulation should be considered an investment, yielding an attractive return on investment while also reducing future costs and the potential need for capital expenditure funds to address damage to and/or failure of equipment. Performed by a certified inspector, inspection of mechanical insulation can pay dividends for owners year after year, guarding against large maintenance budgets for major repairs. The cost of inspection is minimal compared to the greater savings, and the decision process should include the expertise of both operational personnel and financial teams to calculate the savings to be realized in future years.

Understanding the need: With so many clear benefits to performing insulation inspection, why is it not yet standard in the industry? Underestimating the complexities and components of mechanical insulation systems that range from the relatively simple to extremely complex, multilayered cryogenic systems is likely one reason. Having inspection credentials in another discipline, such as coatings, does not qualify someone to be a mechanical insulation inspector. At the request of engineers and specifiers, the NIA's Thermal Insulation Inspection Certificationâ¢ Program was developed to train and certify insulation inspectors.

The bottom line: Insulation inspection by trained and certified inspectors is now possible. An insulation inspection performed at installation and/or periodically can ensure your systems continue to yield benefits including cost and energy savings, as well as improved safety and process control.

For more information on finding a certified insulation inspector, visit www.insulation.org/findaninspector.