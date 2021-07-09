Industrial services provider opens new coatings facility

For more than a decade, Marquis Industrial Services has been providing industrial services to its valued customers along the Texas Gulf Coast and neighboring states.

Marquis recently opened a new 30-acre site in Angleton, Texas, complete with a state of-the-art coatings facility and limestone laydown yard. The new indoor, temperature-controlled blasting and coatings shop features a reclaimed steel-grit and abrasive- blast booth with a 12,000-cubic-feet-per-minute dust collector. The shop also has two large-capacity paint booths, and each is equipped with an RTT CT series heat and cure air makeup unit.

With a centralized location off Highway 288 with 24/7 capabilities, the coatings facility is ideally situated to serve clients along the Texas Gulf Coast.

"To better serve our customers, we've made this investment to expand our service capabilities, enhance our quality and increase our efficiency," said Roy Ledbetter, president of Marquis Industrial Services. "We are excited to bring these new capabilities on line for our customers and employees. From the start, we designed this new facility with safety, quality and efficiency in mind."

"We needed to build this facility to support the many manufacturing expansions that have recently been completed and planned in the region. Not only that, the new facility increases the capacity and capabilities of our coating services," said Todd Childers, vice president of coatings for Marquis Industrial Services. "We are excited to offer these capabilities. Our exceptional coatings team will 'get it done.'"

Approximately 20 employees will be working at the new Marquis site. Marquis' coatings team is made up of well-known names from throughout the industry who have decades of experience. The company is also adding new business development personnel who will help to continue expanding Marquis' coatings services.

"Our original facility was limited in its capabilities, and now we can give our customers more options when it comes to the size and type of work," Ledbetter said. "This new facility can handle all the jobs our customers need, and we'll perform these services with the highest-quality standards."

"We have the latest models of equipment on-site to handle even the largest projects," Childers said. "Even if an emergency strikes and the facility loses power, backup generators have been installed so we can continue to provide service."

In addition to the new expanded industrial coatings facility, Marquis will continue to provide a host of proven services, including scaffolding, insulation, abatement, fireproofing, siding and much more. Marquis is in a unique position to help customers like never before, whether it is through the innovative new coatings facility or a variety of other specialized industrial services.

For more information, visit www.marquisindustrial.com or call (979) 265-4480.