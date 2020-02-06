How to simplify gas detector maintenance

Maintaining the life-saving safety equipment your workers depend on is an important, challenging and often overlooked job. You're responsible for ensuring instruments like gas detectors are working properly and will be ready at a moment's notice to alert workers to potential hazards. But it can be difficult to know when there is an issue, what the issue is, how long it could take to fix and how much it will cost. Maintenance can be a costly headache when you need to keep extra gas monitors and spare parts on hand.

When time is limited and repairs are critical, it's not unusual for routine gas detector maintenance to slip off the radar. Bump tests and calibrations are not challenging or time consuming. However, the busier your days, the harder it is to devote time to something that may not be showing outward signs of wear and won't help finish your job faster.

Because gas detector maintenance is so critical to worker safety, it's important to find an efficient and effective maintenance plan. The good news is you have options to help simplify the process. Below are some ways you can simplify gas detection maintenance, no matter the size of your program:

Schedule manual maintenance windows: Some companies schedule maintenance into the workweek to ensure monitors get the attention they need. Consider implementing mandatory calibrations in the morning on the first workday of the month. While this process requires a larger time investment on maintenance day, it ensures all monitors are calibrated at the recommended frequency, giving you peace of mind that monitors will alert workers to dangerous gases. This strategy is best for companies with few gas monitors and simple gas detection needs. Install docking stations: The popularity of docking stations has skyrocketed in the past few years for good reason. They automate routine gas detector maintenance. Docking stations are complete instrument management systems that automatically bump test, calibrate and collect valuable data. They make it easy to access accurate records, so you can be sure gas detectors are maintained properly and you're in compliance. This strategy is best for companies that can handle gas detector repair but need to reduce time spent on day-to-day maintenance. Subscribe to a gas detection service: In a subscription-based service program like iNet® Exchange, you lease gas detectors and pair them with docking stations to automate routine maintenance. When a docking station senses a decline in a monitor's performance, it automatically orders a replacement device to eliminate instrument downtime and the hassle of warranty claims. Once you receive the replacement monitor, you ship back the old one. This strategy is best for companies that want a full-service program to eliminate gas detector maintenance and repair, downtime, logistics and unexpected costs.

Nobody loves spending time and money to maintain gas detectors, but the investment delivers the most valuable return of all: a safe workplace. With several maintenance options to help reduce or even eliminate the pain associated with gas detector maintenance, it's easier than you think to keep your program running smoothly.

