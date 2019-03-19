Honeywell, Wood collaborate on new connected plant technology

Honeywell (NYSE: HON) and Wood will work together through the Honeywell Connected Plant platform to commercialize digital services that help oil refiners make their operations safer, more efficient and more reliable.

Honeywell UOP, a leading provider of technologies for the oil and gas industry, has partnered with Wood to embed Wood's process models for its Foster Wheeler SYDECSM Delayed Coking technology into Honeywell's Connected Plant offering.

"Honeywell is a strategic partner in the connected plant space and together, we are ideally positioned to deliver the digital services our customers need," said Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood's Specialist Technical Solutions business. "With this partnership, our customers will experience improved profitability through software-enabled services that guide the efficient operation of Delayed Coking and other related processes."

Honeywell Connected Plant delivers oil and gas customers higher levels of safety, reliability, efficiency and profitability. This solution is unique in the industry because it applies proprietary process knowledge and deep troubleshooting experience to recommend operational adjustments sooner and more accurately than ever before. It helps plants run more consistently and at the top of their performance capability.

"This alliance greatly expands the reach of the Honeywell Connected Plant by adding Wood's technology to our ecosystem," said Zak Alzein, vice president and general manager of Honeywell's Connected Performance Services business. "With this agreement, Wood can offer connected services to its Delayed Coking customers, and Honeywell will embed Wood's Delayed Coking digital twin into the Honeywell Connected Plant platform."