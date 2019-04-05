Good As New™ aerator, mixer rebuild program launches

As a successful business for 50 years, Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc. maintains its longstanding commitment to customers and their needs with continued research and development, allowing it to provide innovative and adaptive total water management solutions.

AquaJet® aerator power system before.

Aqua-Aerobic Systems' company philosophy is to partner with customers, from system design through the life of your plant. Its personnel stand behind this commitment and will continue serving the needs of customers today and well into the future. The many system solutions Aqua-Aerobic has to offer include aeration and mixing, biological processes, filtration, membranes, oxidation and disinfection, and process control.

Good As New ™ rebuild program

Aqua-Aerobic Systems can now reuse the diffusion head or motor base of your aerator or mixer to rebuild the power section and return it to you in Good As Newâ¢ condition. The rebuilt power section will include a new motor, shaft parts and prop. This will give your equipment the efficiency and performance of a new power section at a cost savings of 25-35 percent when compared to a new purchase.

AquaJet® aerator power system after Good As New™ rebuild.

How the program works

Simply contact your Aqua-Aerobic aftermarket service representative and arrange to have your existing diffusion head or motor base shipped. After receiving your diffusion head or motor base, Aqua-Aerobic will rebuild the power section (not including the float) with a new Endura® Series high-efficiency motor. The rebuild will also include a new precision propeller and shaft parts, and Aqua-Aerobic will perform a vibration balance check to ensure Good As New quality.

Features and advantages

Three-year mechanical warranty on new motor

No maintenance on motor for the first three years

Proven long-term field performance

Vibration-tested and hydraulically designed for optimum performance in stringent applications

About Aqua-Aerobic Systems Inc.

Aqua-Aerobic Systems has been a leader in the design and manufacture of wastewater treatment equipment and systems for both industrial and municipal markets worldwide since 1969. Its treatment solutions include aeration and mixing, biological processes, filtration systems, disinfection systems, membranes and aftermarket products. The company's technologies meet or exceed the most stringent effluent requirements of today and are designed to accommodate changing effluent demands of tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.aqua-aerobic.com, call (815) 654-2501 or email solutions@aqua-aerobic.com.

