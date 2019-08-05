Get ready to ‘Laissez les bon temps rouler’ with the SAIA

Join the Scaffold & Access Industry Association (SAIA) for some good times and great experiences as it heads south for the 2019 Annual Convention & Exposition, Sept. 23-26, at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel. A plentitude of Southern charm, Creole cuisine, sweet red hurricanes and vibrant jazz music awaits you in N'awlins this fall. But that's only the icing on the king cake!

Denice H. Posey, Manager of Marketing Communication, Scaffold & Access Industry Association

The convention features world-class training and education, an abundance of networking and social functions, peer-topeer interaction and collaboration, and an expo hall with dedicated show hours. Additional programming this year includes a series of concurrent tracks that cover various technical, professional and soft skills topics. Also new is our exclusive customer forum, where attendees can hear more in-depth information, ask questions, and see slideshow demos about exhibiting companies' products and services.

This event brings together the largest gathering of scaffold and access professionals from around the globe. It provides attendees an opportunity to:

Share their opinions and expertise.

Discuss best practices with colleagues.

Dialogue about current industry issues and concerns.

Meet and engage with SAIA leadership.

Get involved with the association.

Whether you're a current SAIA member or an industry professional who may be interested in learning more about the association, you'll benefit from attending. You can gain valuable industry knowledge presented in the educational sessions, fulfill job-required training, discover the latest innovations from the nation's top scaffold and access exhibitors, and build new and strengthen existing business relationships.

The expo gives business owners, buyers, managers, safety professionals and others in the scaffold and access industry a chance to meet with manufacturers and suppliers, experience products first-hand and learn about affiliated services offered by our vendors.

With dedicated show hours and two exhibitor receptions, attendees can fully invest their time to develop key connections, find vital resources and explore cutting-edge technologies essential to staying current in today's competitive business environment. Representatives from all exhibiting companies will be happy to share their knowledge, offer insights to help your company drive change, and provide you with tools to increase your profitability.

Four courses from the SAIA University Training Program will be offered: Train the Trainer Facilitator Skills Workshop and Competent Person Training (CPT) for Frame, Suspended and System Scaffolds.

Train the Trainer is designed specifically for the scaffold industry and teaches basic ideas about training and adult learning skills. The workshop lets students practice their presentation skills and try new techniques within the safe environment of a group setting.

CPT courses cover the basics of the three major supported scaffold systems, including safety aspects regarding scaffold foundations, scaffold components, regulations, guardrail requirements, fall protection, scaffold stabilization, and erecting and dismantling procedures for scaffolds that exceed the height-to-base ratio. Competent Person designations are good for a three-year period, so if yours has expired, contact us about attending a course.

Our educational sessions are presented by individuals who are leaders and experts in their respective fields, whether it's insurance and finance-specific, OSHA compliance-related, or scaffold and access industry-focused. You'll hear about emerging trends, updated practices and safety standards, and new marketplace introductions.

Evening networking and social events cap off each day, adding an element of fun and camaraderie to the convention. From the APEX mixer to exhibitor receptions, you'll have time to mingle and relax after a long day of learning. A farewell breakfast on the final day concludes the convention, but it's never really a goodbye because there's always next year -- so mark your calendars for Sept. 14-17, 2020 in Phoenix.

For more information, visit www.saiaonline.org/annualconvention, or contact Denice Posey at (816) 595-4842 or denice@saiaonline.org.

View in Digital Edition