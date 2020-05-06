Five reasons why StoneAge's Banshee is worth investment

StoneAge has made the Banshee one of the most effective tube cleaning nozzles in the industry. Here are five reasons why StoneAge's customers love the Banshee:

StoneAge's Banshee

Durability: When you need to get a job done, time is money, and you can't have downtime due to short tool life or, worse, failure. The Banshee is made from specially treated stainless steel for extreme durability and can run for more than 100 hours.

Power: Understanding pressure loss is one of the most important and overlooked items in any waterblast situation. The Banshee design allows water to flow straight through and only turn once at the jet. That's important because this decreases turbulence and pressure loss.

Versatility: Having the Banshee in your toolbox gives you peace of mind because it can clean any tube, no matter how plugged. While less expensive nozzles may work for easy jobs, if the job turns out to be harder than expected, you're stuck with a second-rate tool. StoneAge offers an extensive tool selection for all major hose sizes and tube cleaning applications.

Less wasted water: Higher leak rates squander water and power. The Banshee is precision-engineered to minimize leaks.

World-class service: Because StoneAge has 40 years of experience and knows what is important to customers, its mission is to make your job as easy as possible and provide you with the tools and resources you need to be the best at what you do.

