Experience matters

In the mid-1970s, engineers at New York's Con Edison power plants were looking for a way to get more life out of their 60-foot-long brass steam surface condenser tubes. The inlet ends of the Admiralty Brass tubes were subject to severe erosion due to high flow rates and particulates in the cooling water. This created damaging wall loss extending approximately 10 tube diameters into the tube, then stopped as a result of the cooling water reaching laminar flow.

This wall loss weakened the tube-totubesheet joint, causing numerous leaks and subsequent tube plugging. Typically, the only option for the power plant was a full retubing of the 60-foot-long condenser tubes, requiring a long and costly shutdown. The power plant was looking for an alternative: Why replace the entire tube when only the first 10 inches were damaged?

CTI engineers put their heads together and developed a better mousetrap, a metal tube insert known as Shield/Seal, which not only protected the tube end from future erosion damage by utilizing an alloy upgrade, but also recovered leaking tubes through the installation method. This condenser tube's restoration was performed in days, versus the weeks a full retubing project would take, and at a fraction of the cost -- problem solved.

Since the 1970s, CTI has been a worldwide industry leader in providing solutions for damaged heat exchanger tubes. CTI's work started at the New York-area power plants, repairing condensers, feedwater heaters, cooling water and other fluid shelland- tube exchangers, all benefitting from the equipment life extension CTI provided.

In the '80s, the next stop for the CTI express was the U.S. Navy. Almost all U.S. naval steamships suffered from the very same tube-end damage on their main condenser tubes: wear at the inlet tube ends. CTI's Shield/Seals were called upon to restore reliability to the condensers and prevent tube plugging of frequent tube leaks. Another benefit was the ability to change out the tube-end inserts and replace them with longer Shield/Seals in this severe service, adding even more life between retube projects.

The '80s also featured another innovation: CTI went from solving inlet tubeend issues with its patented Shield/Seals to developing CTI full-length tube liners for full-span failure mechanisms like deep pitting and stress corrosion cracking. Constantly looking to improve repair techniques on every project, CTI made changes to equipment, tooling and material options for its Shield/Seals and tube liners.

The '90s saw more new opportunities: Oil refineries and large chemical plants gave CTI even more applications. Corrosion problems affected air-fin coolers with carbon- steel tubes as well as shell-and-tube process exchangers with high-alloy tubes.

New problems needed new solutions, and CTI was there to help. Carbon-steel tubes in air-fin coolers were also subject to severe inlet end erosion, and like those brass condenser tubes, if only 6 inches of a 40-foot tube were damaged, why scrap the whole tube? Other failure mechanisms -- deep wall pits from deposit corrosion throughout the length of the tube and OD tube corrosion beyond the tubesheet -- are also prevalent in air-fin coolers, requiring CTI's repair solutions to avoid costly retubing. Throughout the years, CTI's customized tooling, innovative techniques and experience have allowed its trained technicians to reach deeper into the tubes to repair damage farther downstream . And combining Shield/Seal expansion methods with hydraulic expansion for Shield/Seals up to 15 feet long can be accomplished on both straight tube and U-tube bundles.

It's now "full steam ahead" for CTI: The past 20 years have seen a tremendous switch in applications. CTI still performs steam condenser, feedwater heater, and shell-and-tube exchanger Shield/Seal projects, as well as marine vessel repair as an option for a full retube, but the majority of the company's service work is in the oil and gas sector.

CTI supervisors average 20-plus years of experience installing full-length tube liners, and an average year can see crews installing upward of 30,000 full-length tube liners. Experience like that will make the fine line between failure and success disappear. It's always the smallest problems that present the biggest headaches. With CTI, experience is the best tool in the toolbox.

