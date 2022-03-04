Evolving, expanding services to meet industry needs

Petroleum Service Corp., a North American leader in product handling, site logistics and sustainability services, kicked off its 70th year of operation with a new name, new spaces and some exciting growth opportunities.

In January, the company announced that it changed its legal name to PSC Group LLC (PSC). The new name represents the expanded scope of services and solutions the company now offers.

"Through the years, we've continued to evolve and expand our offerings in response to changing industry needs," said Joel Dickerson, president and CEO of PSC Group. "PSC has the industry know-how, facilities, equipment and trained personnel needed to offer a broad array of services for a diverse group of customers, not just petrochemical producers. For example, we now offer railcar repair, on-site scrap resin collection and recycling services alongside the product handling, rail switching and tankerman services we've traditionally provided."

New recycling facility

Earlier this year, PSC began providing scrap collection and reprocessing services at a newly acquired warehouse and recycling facility in Orange, Texas. "The ability to reprocess the scrap material produced at plants where there is an existing PSC presence was the natural next step in our evolution toward offering robust sustainability services," said Chris Lendo, vice president of sustainability for PSC Group.

Reprocessed scrap material is able to be used in a variety of end markets to contribute to the circular economy and cleaner customer operations. With the company's new melt-processing capabilities, PSC is able to create custom blends for its customers exclusively using recycled products.

"This is good for the environment and also creates a 'ratable' use for recycled materials that were previously either land-filled or exported to other countries," Lendo said. "We are excited about the opportunities we have to expand our recycling and re-packaging services to provide more options for recycling scrap and off-grade plastics as part of our commitment to helping manufacturers reduce waste and protect the environment."

Braskem, the Americas' leader in polypropylene production, recently began working with PSC to improve their sustainability processes within their six polyolefin production facilities across the U.S.

"Braskem is working with our recycling partners to address the issues related to plastic waste, and we're aggressively progressing projects in mechanical and advanced recycling as part of our circular economy strategy," said Geoff Inch, circular economy and sustainability director, Braskem North America. "One of our sustainability goals is to work to divert 1.5 million tons of plastic waste away from incineration, landfill or the environment by 2030."

New corporate website

With the recent name change, PSC has launched a new corporate website at www.pscgroup.com. The site includes expanded information regarding the company's various lines of business and services, contact forms and industry case studies.

For more information or to get a customized quote, call (281) 991-3500, Ext. 616.