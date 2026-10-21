Energy Department announces new investments to strengthen America's power grid and lower electricity costs

The Department of Energy (DOE) announced approximately $967 million in additional funding through its Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grant program to modernize critical energy infrastructure, lower electricity costs and strengthen America’s power grid.

The funding will support locally driven projects across states, territories, and tribes to upgrade critical infrastructure, prevent power disruptions, and meet growing electricity demand while helping lower costs for American families and businesses.

The investment advances President Trump’s American energy dominance agenda. Projects funded through the program will help states, territories, and tribes invest in infrastructure improvements that protect against disruptive events, improve system performance, and ensure communities and businesses have dependable power when they need it most.

“Lowering costs and unleashing prosperity are top priorities for President Trump,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “These commonsense investments provide resources directly to states, territories, and tribes to lower electricity costs and strengthen grid reliability for American businesses and families.”

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“A strong and dependable grid is the backbone of American economic prosperity,” said Office of Electricity Assistant Secretary Katie Jereza. “This funding will help Americans across the country, including our tribal partners, optimize their electricity systems and prepare for future growth while strengthening energy security and deploying technologies that can lower the long-term cost of delivering reliable power.”