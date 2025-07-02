Elevating pigging performance through specialization

In the petrochemical and refining industries, mechanical pigging remains a critical process for maintaining fired heater performance, operational efficiency and run length.

Although many industrial service providers include pigging among their offerings, few specialize in the practice.

Decoking Descaling Technology (DDT), has specialized operations across the US, Canada and internationally, which have focused exclusively on mechanical pigging for more than 30 years. This singular focus has shaped its identity and operations, setting it apart from general contractors that treat pigging as an auxiliary service.

Unlike companies whose technicians divide their time between multiple trades, DDT’s personnel handle between 80 and 100 mechanical pigging projects annually. The high volume contributes to a deep specialization in the field, allowing for consistent application of advanced techniques and procedures. The company does not rotate crews between unrelated assignments; instead, technicians are trained, mentored and developed specifically for pigging operations.

Mechanical pigging is not a uniform process. Every fired heater presents different challenges based on its design, condition and the type of fouling present. DDT manufactures its own proprietary pigging tools — branded as DDT Piggs® — which are unique to each job. These tools include interchangeable appendages that are adjusted according to the geometry and fouling profile of each heater system.

Field personnel are trained not only in procedural execution but also in technical decision-making. They assess real-time pressure readings, evaluate sponge and Pigg conditions and make on-the-spot adjustments during operations. This approach ensures precision and adaptability, resulting in more effective outcomes.

To maintain quality and accountability, DDT employs internal systems that verify the success of each pigging pass. A fivepoint validation checklist — reviewing water return, basket condition, Pigg and sponge appearance and pressure chart behavior — is used to confirm whether the job meets operational standards for cleanliness, safety and efficiency.

When evaluating pigging service providers, DDT encourages clients to consider key factors such as technician specialization, frequency of pigging work, customization of tools and in-field validation practices. Organizations that cannot clearly address these areas may lack the depth of expertise necessary for effective service.

With thousands of successful pigging passes completed and a workforce solely dedicated to the craft, DDT continues to position itself as a leader in mechanical pigging. Its operational model emphasizes not just experience, but the quality and consistency with which that experience is applied. In a field where efficiency, safety and heater performance are directly tied to the precision of the cleaning process, DDT stands out by embedding pigging into the core of its technical and organizational practices.

For more information, visit decoking.com.