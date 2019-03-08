Division focuses on delivering one-stop mass transfer solutions

A name that's been in the industry for more than 180 years, Sulzer specializes in pumping solutions, rotating equipment services, and separation, mixing and application technology. One Sulzer Chemtech division, Tower Field Service, has been a leading global provider of specialized mechanical services to natural gas plants, refineries and petrochemical plants since 1971. BIC Magazine recently spoke with Dan Braud, head of Turnaround Services -- Americas at Sulzer Tower Field Service, to learn more about how Sulzer's one-stop solutions can benefit customers.

BIC: How long have you been with Sulzer Chemtech, and what are your responsibilities?

BRAUD: I joined Sulzer Tower Field Service in August 2018 as head of Tower Field Service -- USA, based in our Humble, Texas, office. In January 2019, I moved into my current role serving the organization as head of Turnaround Services -- Americas, with responsibility for the supply of replacement components and the field installation service for mass transfer equipment in North America and South America. Integrating the sales team and operational capabilities of our replacement equipment and field service was primarily driven by our desire to better serve our customers.

BIC: What products or services does Sulzer Chemtech offer?

BRAUD: Sulzer Chemtech offers a full array of mass transfer solutions from complete modular systems to engineered solutions, replacement of mass transfer equipment, tray hardware, tower installation services and automated weld overlay services. Our division primarily focuses on tower services, replacement equipment and automated weld overlay services.

BIC: What are your primary objectives at Sulzer Chemtech?

BRAUD: Our goal is to be the safest, most efficient provider of mass transfer components and tower field service. We have assembled a talented management team with diverse experiences and backgrounds, which is focused on continuously improving our effectiveness in safety and execution. The cornerstone of our success is our field supervision and specialized craftsmen who bring decades of experience working in towers and vessels. Through collaboration of management and field employees, we are able to find effective and efficient solutions to customer issues.

BIC: Why should customers choose Sulzer Chemtech?

BRAUD: Since our founding in 1834, Sulzer has focused on delivering solutions to our customers. Whether in design, manufacturing or service, we focus on forming reliable and responsible business partnerships. Our approach is to offer a one-stop solution for customers needing to replace or revamp their mass transfer equipment. Our ability to deliver worldclass technical capabilities with an intense focus on safety and quality offers a unique package to current and future customers.

For more information, contact your local Sulzer Tower Field Service representative, call (281) 540-2555 or email tfs.usa@sulzer.com.

